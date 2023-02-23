Abby Roberts cut a stylish figure as she attended Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

The TikTok star, 21, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share her experience at the notable event where the Italian brand sent models down the runway to showcase their autumn-winter 2023 collection against a backdrop of over 200,000 condoms packaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby opted to wear a brown leather jacket from Diesel worth almost £700, with matching slim-fit brown trousers and a £425 mirrored shoulder bag.

She coordinated her eye-wateringly expensive outfit with shades of gold make-up and slicked her hair back for a stylish look.

Abby gushed to her over 2 million followers about enjoying vintage shopping while in Italy, before sharing a selection of photos that she took during Diesel’s runway show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She captioned the post, writing: “@diesel doing the damn thing again in milan ❤️‍🔥 ty for having us”

The snaps quickly racked up thousands of likes and a stream of comments from followers who were impressed by her look.

One wrote: “so iconic as per”

Another commented: “The matching gold and silver on the foreheads is iconic”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third said: “This look is really perfect”

Abby’s attendance at Diesel’s show comes after the Italian brand was listed as one of the “world’s hottest brands” by Lyst in 2022. It has been claimed that Diesel’s resurgence in popularity has been fuelled by influencers after once being a staple of noughties stars such as Paris Hilton.

Many TikTokers have been documenting Diesel’s comeback on their accounts as they delight in seeing celebrities including Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner embracing the retro designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diesel has been overhauled since creative director Glenn Martens took over from founder Renzo Rosso in 2020.

Abby Roberts attends the Diesel Fashion Show on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Invites for this week’s experimental fashion show were sent in Durex packs and the brand has been teasing that a “safe sex” capsule collection is set to hit stores. Diesel will be giving away 300,000 Durex condoms for free throughout April as they celebrate the “spirit of individual freedom, pleasure and sex positivity.”

Martens explained the decision to have over 200,000 Durex boxes on the Diesel runway, saying: Sex positivity is something amazing. We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe. For Sucsexful Living!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad