Abby Roberts has received backlash from fans after uploading a series of selfies created by a popular artificial intelligence app.

The TikTok star, 21, from Leeds, took to Instagram on Monday night to reveal the results of using the Lensa app. Despite the photo and video editing app having been launched in 2018, it has become a viral trend in recent weeks with people being eager to share animated versions of themselves on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby shared 10 different illustrations of herself with the caption: “ai abby (they all a lil wonky i won’t lie)”

Almost 30,000 people have liked the post, however some fans have commented urging her not to promote Lensa as it is “damaging” to the work of artists.

Abby can be seen with striking pink hair in each of the animations and staring directly at the camera without smiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has over 2.3million Instagram followers and an additional 17 million on TikTok, having racked up a legion of fans from working with make-up influencer James Charles.

Many fans were impressed by her A.I generated selfies and called on her to recreate the looks using make-up, while others argued that Abby shouldn’t be promoting the app because of how technology could impact the commissions of real artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person commented: “Please, from one artist to another, please please do not promote ai art. It steals the hard work of artists without their consent and undermines artists livelihoods”

Another wrote: “They all looks good but I personally think that you should get REAL HUMAN artist to make it look alive. Real artist make art look mesmerising and interesting AI does none of that”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please educate yourself on how harmful ai art is for artists :( sucks to see creators i like supporting something like that,” a third said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth added: “Love you Abby, but as an artist AI art is super damaging for our small businesses and the art sector as a whole, it’s sad that this trend is going round right now - just something to keep in mind next time.”

The illustrated image trend went viral on Instagram after social media users began using the ‘Magic Avatar’ tool on the Lensa app to create their own animations. The app tasks users with uploading 10-20 selfies then selecting their gender and the number of avatars they want to purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby Roberts (Getty Images)

The app is free to download from the App Store and offers a one week free trial, but requires an in-app purchase to see the AI-generated avatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lensa has been criticised for their privacy policy with users worrying about how the data is collected, while also receiving backlash for how women and minorities are portrayed in their avatars.

The division among Abby’s fans comes after the highly anticipated release of her beauty collaboration with Morphe Cosmetics . The TikTok star admitted that she had been dreaming of working with the cosmetics company since the age of 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad