Abby Roberts has taken inspiration from Netflix’s new Wednesday series for her latest look.

The TikTok influencer, 21, from Leeds, shared two images of herself dressed as Wednesday Addams with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, Abby is seen wearing a thrifted black gothic style dress with white peter-pan collar, and black waist belt. She completed the look by wearing her hair in Wednesday’s signature pig-tails, barely there makeup for a sultry mirror selfie.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, with severed hand Thing perched on her shoulder (Credit: Netflix)

The second image shows the influencer with a hand on her head as she recreates the character ‘Thing’, which is a hand no body attached and is a family friend that helps Wednesday.

Abby captioned the post :”goo goo muck” in reference to The Cramps song Goo Goo Muck. The punk track is played in the now iconic dance scene of episode four ‘Woe what a night’.

Over 18,000 people have liked the posts and hundreds have commented to voice their appreciation.

One wrote: “Love this hair on you and the outfit”.

Another commented: “Giving me pilgrim episode vibes”

A third simply said: “Wednesday”.

Abby shared a video of herself on her Tiktok recreating the dance scene with the caption: “Thrifted a Wednesday dress today, terrible at dancing.”

The video has been played over 155,000 times and boasts over 28,000 likes.

One fan commented: “If Wednesday’s outfit got stolen by Enid”

Another wrote: “Those moves are so good I don’t know what your talking about”

Actress Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the spin off series based on the character from The Addams Family films. It has become a must-watch since its debut on 23 November on Netflix.

Wednesday attends the Nevermore Academy to master her psychic abilities but becomes embroiled in a murder mystery.

Abby Roberts attends the NME Awards 2022(Getty Images)

‘Wednesday Addams makeup’ has been trending on TikTok with over 41 million views. The beauty look consists of pale looking skin, darkened under eyes and a staple black eyeliner flick.

Social media influencer Abby has gained notoriety for her makeup videos on TikTok, where she has gained over 17 million followers.

