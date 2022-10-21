Abby Roberts has announced that she will be launching her collection with Morphe this weekend, after years of “manifesting” a collaboration with the beauty brand.

The TikTok star, 21, from Leeds, has racked up over 17 million followers despite having had no professional training for a career in the beauty industry. She began by messing around with make-up products, before taking the time to hone her skills for the impressive works of art she creates today.

Abby took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that she is releasing her first collection with Morphe Cosmetics.

In the caption of her post, she wrote: “Can’t quite believe this day has finally come, working with Morphe has been a dream of mine since I was literally 11 years old.

Abby Roberts attends the Diesel Fashion Show on September 21, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Diesel)

“Getting to create my ‘artcasts’ collection with them truly embodies everything I aim to be as an artist.”

“I’ve made a palette, liner & brush set that I really hope is everything you’ll ever need to create any makeup look EVER.”

Abby has 2.3 million Instagram followers and more than 17 million followers on TikTok, as well as a music album and has toured with singer Halsey.

The beauty influencer’s breakthrough moment came when top make-up influencer, James Charles discovered her on social media, after she recreated one of his make-up trends.

James responded by recreating the ‘Instagram eye look’ trend that Abby started, before asking if she would create content for his Instagram story.

The collaboration allowed James’s 22 million followers to discover Abby and what she was capable of, which resulted in her follower count jumping from 50,000 to 100,000 overnight.

Abby posts everything, from everyday looks to impressive and experimental artistry. In the past, she has experimented with a range of different characters and taken cosplay makeup to the next level.

British TikTok influencer Abby Roberts poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022 in London on February 8, 2022. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

Abby explained to Glamour magazine that her collaboration with Morphe Cosmetics took over a year of work, after years of continously contacting them in the hopes of teaming up for a project.

Abby said: “I was persistent. I was not gonna let them get away with not doing a collab with me. And they finally backed down and let me.

“I wanted to create a palette that has literally every single thing that I would need for anything I'm doing.”

The Morphe x Abby Roberts Artcasts collection is out on Sunday 23 October, with prices starting from £16.