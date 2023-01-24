Abby Roberts has led the praise over Doja Cat’s impressive look at the Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

The TikTok star, 21, from Leeds, shared a clip of the lengthy process Doja Cat took to get ready for the prestigious fashion event with her over 2 million Instagram followers after it was initially posted by makeup artist Pat McGrath.

The clip which has been sped up shows Doja surrounded by makeup experts as they spend nearly five hours applying 30,000 ruby red Swarovski crystals to the rapper’s face and body for the Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Abby Roberts gushes over Doja Cat’s PFW look (Instagram/AbbyRoberts)

The 27-year-old completed her iconic look with a dress designed by Daniel Roseberry to turn heads when she arrived at the event inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno.

Pat McGrath captioned the footage of Doja on Instagram, writing: “EXCLUSIVE #BTS ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #patmcgrathlabs is PLEASED to PRESENT a fusion of front row with runway, a legendary look inspired by a major persona: @dojacat.

“Covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, ‘DOJA’S INFERNO’ celebrates the essence of haute couture with shimmering, sublime sparkle.”

It has racked up almost 100,000 likes and a flood of comments from trendsetters who are equally impressed with Doja’s look.

Despite the statement outfit receiving Abby’s seal of approval, other fashion fans have taken to Twitter claiming it triggered an trypophobia outbreak.

One person wrote: “how do i mute this Doja Cat’s trypophobia triggering look 😭”

Another commented: “Scared to scroll because those Doja Cat pics are triggering my trypophobia”

A third said: “I appreciate @DojaCat commitment. And I don’t want to criticize but this look makes me sick to my stomach. The dots patterns have this horrible effect on me 🤢… Trypophobia. I can’t explain. I suffer.”

Abby Roberts gushes over Doja Cat (Getty Images/Instagram)

This comes after Kylie Jenner’s outfit worn during Paris Fashion Week also sparked a debate on social media with people complaining about her choice to wear a realistic animal head.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk applauded the cosmetics mogul for making a statement against trophy hunting with her choice of frock.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Ingrid said: “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way — and Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

However, social media users blasted the dress designed by Daniel Roseberry as they argued it “glamorises” wearing endangered animals for fashion.

One tweeted: “Dress worn by @KylieJenner at Paris Fashion week, featuring a Lions head. Although fake, it’s extremely disturbing and glamorises wearing vulnerable and endangered animas for ‘fashion’!”

Another commented: “Between doja cat bedazzling herself and Kylie Jenner walking around with a massive artificial lion head glued to the front of her dress....I think it's safe to say I'll never care for high fashion”

A third said: “THIS is not style it’s terribly tacky and incredibly heartless. Watch a lion fight for its pride and learn. Everything j would never wear. Shock factor should not involve pretend cruelty! Animals are not fashion accessories !! #stopanimalcruelty”

