I’m A Celeb: Mike Tindall left fuming at Matt Hancock after major cooking mishap

Mike Tindall appeared furious at Matt Hancock during Monday (21 November) night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, is married to Zara Tindall, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and has been sharing his experiences in the royal family.

He was seen complaining to other campmates after Matt Hancock made a blunder with the camp’s breakfast.

The MP was tasked with cooking the celebrities their rationed rice for breakfast before he made a terrible mistake.

I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall was left furious after Matt Hancock burnt breakfast

Campmates were left upset after the former Health Secretary left the pot boiling for too long and burnt the rice, which left them with no other options than to eat the burnt rice.

As breakfast was being made, Mike Tindall was seen relaxing in a hammock, until the news spread that the rice was burnt.

Celebrities have been on the lower side after only a few stars were collected during the previous bushtucker trials.

It means that many of the campmates are feeling the hunger after surviving on rationed rice and beans.

Mike Tindall was left especially frustrated by the actions of Matt Hancock and began complaining about the MP for the mess.

Speaking to Sue Cleaver, who has since left the show, Mike said: “Has Matt even burned the rice this morning? He’s burned half the bloody rice cause he doesn’t check anything.”

A frustrated Sue replied with: “You’re joking”.

The Coronation Street actress was also later heard scolding the MP saying: “Walking away from the rice is a no no. Naughty Matt Hancock.”

Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver were not the only two left frustrated by Matt’s blunder, with Seann Walsh telling the Bush Telegraph: “Matt did a bit of an oopsie with the cooking and forgot the rice was being cooked.”

Seann also later said in the camp that he: “didn’t remember there being so many problems with cooking when Charlene was here. I think this restaurant’s gone downhill. Sorry Matt.”

Matt Hancock came under fire from his fellow campmates after burning their breakfast

A very hungry looking Owen Warner was seen keeping a close eye on the drama and even asked if the rice was “inedible.”

Matt Hancock then tried to play down the mishap when he told the Bush Telegraph: “We rescued the situation, we got half a pan of rice. Basically we lost one packet of rice. All is well.”

The campmates will be hopefully less frustrated on Tuesday after Owen had a successful run during ‘Boiling Point - The Return’.