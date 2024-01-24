Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this month, residents near Middleton Park said they no longer felt safe walking their dogs in the popular Leeds park and claimed that the area had become overrun by “balaclava-clad youths” on quadbike’s armed with air rifles and slingshots.

It comes after police were called to the park following an attack on two swans in November.

The Friends of Middleton Park group has hit out at claims antisocial behaviour is “destroying” the park. Picture: James Hardisty

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of Middleton Park group has now hit out at such suggestions, claiming that despite recent incidents the park remains as popular as ever.

Jim Jackson, walks organiser for FoMP, said: "Yes there has been some bad behaviour. The killing of the swans was a tragedy that has saddened us all, and I think this has made people reflect on the negative.

"Today the park was bustling, with long queues in the café and hardly any free parking spaces in the car park. Lots of people walking their dogs, taking their children to the play ground or just enjoying the woods."

The south Leeds park, which is one of the biggest in the city, stretches 630 acres and includes 200 acres of ancient woodland.

Middleton Park stretches 630 acres and includes 200 acres of ancient woodland. Picture: James Hardisty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim added: "It is indeed sad and frightening to observe bad behaviour, and I sincerely hope that people report incidents to the police on 101. If enough people do then there is better chance of action being taken.

"One of the best deterrents there is against vandalism and bad behaviour is lots of people using the park."

Police investigating the shooting of the swans at the park have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.