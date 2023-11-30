Two swans have been found shot in a Leeds park today as police record a criminal offence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received a report around midday on Thursday, November 30, that two swans had been found shot in Middleton Park in Leeds.

One of the swans has since unfortunately died, while the second has been taken to a sanctuary.

Two swans have been found shot in Middleton Park. Picture by Nick Oldridge via Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Criminal offences have been recorded and officers from Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0629 of 30/11.