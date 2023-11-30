Middleton Park: Police called to reports of swan shot dead in Leeds park as officers hunt cruel attackers
Two swans have been found shot in a Leeds park today as police record a criminal offence.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report around midday on Thursday, November 30, that two swans had been found shot in Middleton Park in Leeds.
One of the swans has since unfortunately died, while the second has been taken to a sanctuary.
Criminal offences have been recorded and officers from Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0629 of 30/11.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.