Middleton Park: Residents scared to walk their dogs as 'balaclava-clad youths' destroying Leeds park
and live on Freeview channel 276
People living near Middleton Park say they are now growing increasingly fearful over “out of control” behaviour, following a rising number of incidents.
The south Leeds park, which one of the biggest in the city, has become overrun by “balaclava-clad youths” on quadbike’s armed with air rifles and slingshots targeting animals, the residents claim.
It comes after police were called to the park following an attack on two swans in November.
One resident, who did not want to be named, told the YEP: “It is such a beautiful park and these idiots are just spoiling it.
"I used to take my dog for a walk in the woods but I wouldn’t dare anymore because I just wouldn’t feel safe and you don’t know who is hiding in the trees.
“It upsets a lot of people to see the mess the park is in because it really was our happy place and our escape during the lockdowns in 2020. Now it’s just being destroyed.”
She said wildlife in the park, which had thrived during the 2020 lockdown, is now dwindling.
The resident added: “My grandchildren asked if we could go to the park, and I said: ‘No. Let’s go to a different one’. It would have been so handy to just go to to that one [Middleton Park] but I don’t want too and it makes me feel uneasy.
“I’ve never seen wildlife dwindle away so drastically. There used to be so many ducks and swans on the lake, now you hardly see any.”
Leeds City Council has recently installed CCTV on the site.
Police investigating the shooting of the swans at the park have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
A further man has been released without charge after being ruled out of the investigation, police said.
The park stretches 630 acres and includes 200 acres of ancient woodland.