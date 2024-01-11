Residents have said they no longer feel safe walking their dogs in a popular Leeds park, amid fears antisocial behaviour is “destroying” the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People living near Middleton Park say they are now growing increasingly fearful over “out of control” behaviour, following a rising number of incidents.

The south Leeds park, which one of the biggest in the city, has become overrun by “balaclava-clad youths” on quadbike’s armed with air rifles and slingshots targeting animals, the residents claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after police were called to the park following an attack on two swans in November.

People living near Middleton Park say they are now growing increasingly fearful over “out of control” behaviour. Picture: Tony Johnson

One resident, who did not want to be named, told the YEP: “It is such a beautiful park and these idiots are just spoiling it.

"I used to take my dog for a walk in the woods but I wouldn’t dare anymore because I just wouldn’t feel safe and you don’t know who is hiding in the trees.

“It upsets a lot of people to see the mess the park is in because it really was our happy place and our escape during the lockdowns in 2020. Now it’s just being destroyed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said wildlife in the park, which had thrived during the 2020 lockdown, is now dwindling.

The resident added: “My grandchildren asked if we could go to the park, and I said: ‘No. Let’s go to a different one’. It would have been so handy to just go to to that one [Middleton Park] but I don’t want too and it makes me feel uneasy.

“I’ve never seen wildlife dwindle away so drastically. There used to be so many ducks and swans on the lake, now you hardly see any.”

Leeds City Council has recently installed CCTV on the site.

Police investigating the shooting of the swans at the park have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A further man has been released without charge after being ruled out of the investigation, police said.