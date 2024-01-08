Middleton Park: Police issue update as second teenager arrested over Leeds swan shooting
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers received a report at about midday on Thursday, November 30 that two swans had been found with injuries in Middleton Park. One of the swans later died, while the second was taken to a sanctuary.
The Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team launched an investigation into the incident and have now arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The male was arrested on Saturday, December 30 and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“Members of the public are asked not to speculate on social media regarding this matter and to report any information to the police.”
A 17-year-old boy was previously arrested but was later released without charge after being ruled out of the investigation. He will face no further action.
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred overnight on November 29 and 30, and would still like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation. They can be contacted via 101 quoting crime reference 13230663049 or online via the police 101LiveChat.