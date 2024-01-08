A second teenager has been arrested as police investigate the shooting of two swans in Leeds.

Officers received a report at about midday on Thursday, November 30 that two swans had been found with injuries in Middleton Park. One of the swans later died, while the second was taken to a sanctuary.

The Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team launched an investigation into the incident and have now arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The male was arrested on Saturday, December 30 and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers received a report that two swans had been found with injuries in Middleton Park. Picture: Tony Johnson

“Members of the public are asked not to speculate on social media regarding this matter and to report any information to the police.”

A 17-year-old boy was previously arrested but was later released without charge after being ruled out of the investigation. He will face no further action.