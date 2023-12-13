Middleton Park: Police release update on hunt for attackers after two swans shot in Leeds park
Officers received a report at about midday on Thursday November 30 that two swans had been found with injuries in Middleton Park. One of the swans later died, while the second was taken to a sanctuary.
The Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team launched an investigation into the incident and arrested a 17-year-old boy on December 2.
The team has now confirmed that the youth has been released without charge after being ruled out of the investigation. He will face no further action.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team are continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred overnight on November 29 and 30, and would still like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.
“Officers can be contacted via 101 quoting crime reference 13230663049 or online.”