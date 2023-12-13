Police have released an update on their investigation after two swans were shot in a Leeds park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers received a report at about midday on Thursday November 30 that two swans had been found with injuries in Middleton Park. One of the swans later died, while the second was taken to a sanctuary.

The Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team launched an investigation into the incident and arrested a 17-year-old boy on December 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team has now confirmed that the youth has been released without charge after being ruled out of the investigation. He will face no further action.

Police have released an update on their investigation after two swans were shot in Middleton Park (Photo by Nick Oldridge via Google)

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team are continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred overnight on November 29 and 30, and would still like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.