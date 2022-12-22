Chyna Mills has teased that her relationship with Neil Jones may be ready to progress to marriage.

The Love Island star, 24, from Leeds, confirmed her romance with professional Strictly dancer Neil Jones, 40, after rumours began to spread that they were dating when they were snapped holding hands as they left the Reality TV Awards in August.

She has since been keeping her 34,000 TikTok followers up to date on their relationship with cute videos showing their playful side.

Chyna left fans wondering if they are preparing to tie the knot as she hit back at a negative comment on a recent post.

The reality TV star took part in the tiny violin trend on TikTok with her post, saying: “When everyone’s upset that Strictly is finishing but I get to spend more time with my boyfriend.”

Over 25,000 people have watched the video and many commenters laughed along as they shared their thoughts on the BBC dancing competition.

However, one cruel individual decided to spoil the fun by writing that they are predicting Chyna and Neil’s relationship will end within two weeks.

Chyna hit back, writing: “It’s giving jealousy but I’ll invite you to the wedding 😂”

A stream of people joined her in blasting the negative commenter, with one saying: “They’ve been together months. Get a grip”

Another said: “I give it 25 years”

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones (Getty Images)

Chyna has since taken to Instagram with a “lovely” snap alongside Neil, which was taken during her first time at Winter Wonderland.

The Love Island star is arguably best known for her short stint on ITV’s Love Island, where her connection with Jay Younger failed to last.

Neil, who was previously married to Strictly pro Katya Jones, told The Mirror back in October that he and Chyna haven’t decided to live together yet.

