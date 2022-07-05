Chyna Mills, a 23-year-old youth support worker, was one of six new girls to enter the Villa after the original girls were sent to Casa Amor.

Monday night’s episode saw the Casa Amor split continue to test the couples as islanders in both villas explored new connections with many sharing their first kisses.

A Raunchy Race challenge provided an opportunity for the new arrivals to make their moves as well as igniting the competitive spirit between the main villa and the second property.

Chyna hit it off with Jay Younger, who had previously been coupled up with Ekin-Su and shown interest in Antigone, before she was voted out of the Villa.

The pair shared a kiss in the evening, before another smooch in bed.

Viewers had mixed feelings about their connection – taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Chyna Mills, of Leeds, is cracking on in the Love Island Villa (Photo: ITV)

"I sense no chemistry between Chyna and Jay at all,” one said.

But another said “ok but Jay and Chyna are slyly a buff couple”.

And one viewer added: "Chyna and Jay did not waste anytime… I love that FOR HER ESPECIALLY.”

Meanwhile, a number of islanders continued to explore the connections that had been sparked during the game, including Davide and Coco who shared a kiss under the water as part of it.

As they sat alone, Coco asked him directly if he found her attractive to which he admitted he did before they kissed once again.

Coco and Andrew also shared another kiss by the firepit after she was dared by her fellow islanders to prove that “brunettes have more fun”.

Dami Hope, who has been coupled up with Indiyah Polak, also brought new girl Summer Botwe, 22, up to the terrace during the episode.

During the conversation Summer remarked on Dami’s strong eye contact and challenged him to a staring contest.

Dami said to her: “If you lose, just shoot your shot”, causing the pair to share their first kiss.