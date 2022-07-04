Chyna Mills interview: Meet Leeds's own Love Island contestant

The 23-year-old is a youth support worker and a former pupil at Roundhay High School. She is one of six girls to enter the villa aimed at tempting the boys.

Here's everything you need to know:

Why Love Island and why now?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chyna Mills.

"I had been single for two years and thought why not?"

What do you think you are going to bring to the

Villa?

"I’ll bring a lot of confidence, smiles and good vibes. Why do you think you’re a catch? What makes you a good girlfriend? I’m confident, I love myself. I don’t need a man to

make me happy! Like it or lump it. I’m an all round good person, kind hearted and big headed! I think I’m quite affectionate, I do love little romantic things. I always like to be there for someone."

Why would you say you’re single at the moment?

"I was focusing on myself for the past two years since I’ve been single. I didn't want to jump straight back into anything, I just wanted to focus on me and put myself first. Now I’ve been single for long enough, I’m ready to get back out there!

How do you think your family and friends would describe you?

"Over the top. Overly confident, extra. If anything - I think I’m God’s gift. Anyone that tells me I’m good looking, it just goes in my ears and fills my head up! If you had one chance to impress someone, what would you do?

"I’d just be myself because that’s what they’ll get at the end of the day - just me! I took my ex on a helicopter ride for his birthday. I’m not the big gesture type though. I do nice little things.

"When I do the grand gestures, I don’t like them. I didn’t like the helicopter ride and I had to suck it up. I like the grand gestures done to me!

Are you competitive? How do you feel about treading on toes?

"Yes, I’m competitive, definitely. I don’t like to lose and I don’t mind stepping on anyone’s toes. I didn’t come with anyone. I’m happy to make friends in the Villa but everyone came to Love Island for one reason. If they were in my position they’d do the

same.

Who have you got your eye on in the Villa?

"Dami’s my top one. Then Jacques and Davide. They might even change by the time I get in there and see them in person and I’ll be like right, I want them all! I don’t have a specific type. For me, It’s all down to personality.

What gives you the ick?

"It could be someone’s personality, if they’re rude, if they’re not affectionate or very open. I’m a very open person. And if I feel like I’m getting a brick wall I’m like nah, see you later, bye. And dress sense - that’s definitely a make or break for me.

Do you fall in love quickly or are you a ‘slow burner’?