'Short and sweet' Leeds's own Chyna Mills reflects on her Love Island experience

The 23-year-old summed up her experience in the villa as 'short and sweet'. The youth support worker was voted off with Jay Younger by fellow Islanders last night after a public vote had left them vulnerable.

How does it feel to leave Love Island?

"It’s a bit bittersweet because my time was cut short. But, I think they definitely made the right decision."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chyna Mills.

What was it like to walk into the Villa?

When I was walking into the Villa, I was just so excited. I didn’t have any expectations, I just wanted to see where things go. I was more excited than anything else, I wasn’t even nervous at all. From the jump, it was always going to be nice to walk in with someone else other than just myself. To go in there with five new girls, it was so much easier. By day two, we were all the best of friends - we were all in the same predicament."

Who were you initially attracted to?

"As soon as I walked in, I thought, ‘S**t. Everyone is fit! Where do I start?’ I knew I needed to speak to everyone and see where their heads were at."

Did you feel like there could be a chance for you and Jay? Did him asking to be friends take you by surprise?

"It took me by surprise because we didn’t get to know each other that much. But then again, I see it because me and Jay are like the best of friends now. We get on and there is no weird energy."

Were there any other boys you felt you could have had a spark with?

"With the Casa boys, I wish I’d got to know Billy and Josh - they were really nice."

Who do you think seems like a strong couple who could win the show?

"Definitely Luca and Gemma, Jacques and Paige and Davide and Ekin-Su."

What is your favourite memory from your Love Island experience?

"I think walking in for the first time - it was fun. It was weird but really exciting."

How would you sum up your Love Island experience?

"Short but sweet. I don’t think I’d change anything because throughout Casa and going into the main Villa, I was true to myself. For me, coming into Love Island, I knew I had to go with my gut and what feels right."

Would you recommend Love Island to a friend?

"Go for it! Even now, I don’t feel like this is real and I think I’m going to wake up from a dream. Just apply! I applied and look where I am here today. It’s an amazing experience, I’d recommend anyone to do it just for the experience.