Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2024: Live updates and road closures as hundreds of runners take to streets
Named in honour of Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, the marathon will see a host of city routes closed.
The race starts at 9am today (Sunday, May 12) and the half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am.
A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as a number of parking suspensions and bus diversions around the route.
Second Rob Burrow Leeds marathon
It was an unforgettable day for the city when rugby league legend Rob Burrow crossed the finish line in the arms of former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield last year.
The inaugural race raised millions of pounds for charity – and this year, organisers are hoping for an even bigger total.
Road closures in place
A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 6.30pm on race day.
Road closures will begin at 4am around the start/finish line (St Michael’s Lane/Newport View).
Bus diversions
A number of parking suspensions and bus diversions will be in place round the route for the safety of both participants and spectators.
Travel services will be available across the city for those travelling to the event. These services include: Elland Road Park and Ride, Stourton Park and Ride, City Centre Shuttle Bus and Cinder Moor Park and Stride.
