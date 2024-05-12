Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rob Burrow Marathon returns to Leeds today.

Named in honour of Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, the marathon will see a host of city routes closed.

The race starts at 9am today (Sunday, May 12) and the half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am.

A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as a number of parking suspensions and bus diversions around the route.

