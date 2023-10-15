Live at Leeds in the City 2023: 13 pictures as thousands swarm music venues during city-wide festival
The city edition of the popular festival took place on Saturday and followed May’s hugely popular Live at Leeds in the Park festival, which was held at Temple Newsam Park.
More than 100 acts performed at some of Leeds’ best-loved venus, including The Last Dinner Party, Gretel Hänlyn and Shame.
Live at Leeds, first launched in 2007, prides itself on showcasing up-and-coming talent and acts that have performed during the festival early in their careers range from The 1975 to Stormzy and Ed Sheeran.
Venues which hosted acts and fans this year included Brudenell Social Club, Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House, The Wardrobe, The Key Club, Sela Bar, Oporto, Northern Guitars Cafe Bar, A Nation Of Shopkeepers, Mill Hill Chapel, LUU Stylus, Leeds Beckett SU and Hyde Park Book Club.
Photographer Mark Bickerdike captured some of the acts on stage and their adoring fans watching on.