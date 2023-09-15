The city-wide festival has added 38 new names to complete the line-up for the 2023 festival taking place across numerous Leeds venues.

Joining big names such as Shame and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Live at Leeds revealed the final 38 names for this year’s Live at Leeds in the City festival kicking off in October.

New names include the 80s-inspired pop singer Jessica Winter, punk outfit Kid Kapachi and indie-pop trio The Covasettes, along with many more.

The final wave of bands have been announced for this year's Live at Leeds in the City.

Celebrating the best of new indie and rock music, Live at Leeds is a one-day festival taking place across 20 venues in Leeds, including legendary venues such as Brudenell Social Club, Belgrave Music Hall, O2 Academy and Oporto.

Festival promoter Joe Hubbard said: “We’re so proud to be bringing the best new music from around the country to Live at Leeds: In the City!

“I can’t wait to see what wonderful weirdness Jessica Winter has in store for us or have my face melted by the mighty Pigsx7 who I’m delighted to say are finally making their LAL debut.

“It’s also a privilege to be working with all of our stage partners this year, the lineups they’ve put together are just fantastic; having drawn from so many exciting new scenes you’re guaranteed to discover something amazing.”

Live at Leeds in the City 2023 returns on Saturday October 14. Tickets are available to purchase via See Tickets.

The final announcement include Arthur Hill, Artio, Ashley Singh, Bay Bryan, Brodie Milner, callinsick, Chalk, Cole LC, Cooper T, Cucamaras, Dee Rae, Delights, Ellie Bleach, Ellur, Ernie, Eyes of Others, Hohnen Ford, Home Counties, Honeymoan, Human Interest, Jessica Winter, Kid Kapichi, M4X, Mid City, Oscar Blue, Pixey, Prima Star Power, Somoh, Sfven, Tapir!, The Covasettes, The Kairos, The New Eves, Tiberius B, Unflirt, Us, Venus Grrrls, Ziyad Al-Samman.

Previously announced bands include Alex Lahey, Alfie Jukes, Another Sky, Antony Szmierek, Automotion, Aziya, Bedroom High Club, Benefits, Big Special, Brad Heidi, Cartwright, Cassia, Cathy Kio, Chiedu Oraka, Chilli Jesson, Clarence, Corella, Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird, Cowboyy, Crystal Tides, Deki Alem, Django Jones and The Mystery Men, Drella, Eyelar, Fat Dog, Feet, Fig By Four, Fiona Lee, Frozemode, Gretel Hänlyn, Hamish Hawk, Hotwax, Iraina Mancini, Jack Valero, Jo Hill, Johnny Jurassic, Junodream, Kai Bosch, Katie Gregson Macleod, Katie Macleod, Kayla Grace, Keg, Lexie Carroll, Lime Garden, Lip Filler and Lynks.