Live At Leeds is back in the City this weekend with over 100 acts taking on venues across Leeds - we’ve collected all the useful information you might need ahead of time.

With over 100 acts taking on 15 stages across Leeds, one-day festival Live At Leeds is one of the city’s main musical events.

The festival has showcased up and coming talent since its first iteration in 2007, and have previously seen musicians and bands including The 1975, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran play early in their career.

This time, acts including Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, The Last Dinner Party, Gretel Hänlyn, and Shame will play stages such as Brudenell Social Club, Oporto and LUU Stylus.

Live at Leeds in the City is back this weekend with over 100 acts taking on 15 stages across Leeds. Picture by Georgina Hurdsfield

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Live At Leeds In The City 2023:

When is Live At Leeds In The City 2023?

This year’s Live At Leeds In The City takes place on Saturday October 14.

How to buy Live At Leeds In The City 2023 tickets

If you’re looking for last minute tickets to Live At Leeds In The City 2023, they are still available for £46.20, or VIP for £61.60, via the LAL website.

Where to pick up Live At Leeds In The City 2023 wristband

In order to enter venues, you need to exchange your ticket for a wristband. A wristband includes entry to all venues, but does not guarantee entry as this is subject to venue capacity.

General admission wristbands can be picked up at Munro House, Duke Street, Leeds, LS9 8AG, between 10am and 6pm on Saturday October 14. VIP tickets can be picked up at The Wardrobe, 6 St Peter's Square, Leeds, LS9 8AH, also between 10am and 6pm.

An early wristband exchange is also available at The Wardrobe on Friday October 13 between 5 and 7pm.

Live At Leeds In The City 2023 full lineup

Alex Lahey, Alfie Jukes, Another Sky, Antony Szmierek, Arthur Hill, Artio, Ashley Singh, Automotion, Aziya, Bay Bryan, Bedroom High Club, Benefits, Big Special, Brad Heidi, Brodie Milner, callinsick, Chalk, Cole LC, Cooper T, Cucamaras, Cartwright, Cassia, Cathy Kio, Chiedu Oraka, Chilli Jesson, Clarence, Corella, Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird, Cowboyy, Crystal Tides, Deki Alem, Django Jones and The Mystery Men, Drella, Eyelar, Fat Dog, Dee Rae, Delights, Ellie Bleach, Ellur, Ernie, Eyes of Others, Feet, Fig By Four, Fiona Lee, Frozemode, Gretel Hänlyn, Hohnen Ford, Home Counties, Honeymoan, Human Interest, Hamish Hawk, Hotwax, Iraina Mancini, Jack Valero, Jo Hill, Johnny Jurassic, Jessica Winter, Junodream, Kai Bosch, Kid Kapichi, Katie Gregson Macleod, Katie Macleod, Kayla Grace, Keg, Lexie Carroll, Lime Garden, Lip Filler, Lynks, Mackenzy Mackay, Manta, Maruja, Mary In The Junkyard, Matilda Mann, M4X, Mid City, Mickey Callisto, Minas, Morgan Harper-Jones, Nell Mescal, Oliver Asadi, Oscar Blue, Pixey, Prima Star Power, Paris Paloma, Picture Parlour, PigsPigsPigsPigsPigsPigsPigs, Pip Blom, Porchlight, Porij, RainbowFrogBiscuits, Really Good Time, Reignmaker, Rosie Miles, Ry-Guy, Safii Koii, Shame, Shanghai Baby, Shaun Farrugia, Siights, Siobhan Winifred, Slaney Bay, Snayx, Sonni Mills, South Arcade, Sterling Press, Somoh, Sfven, Tapir!, The Covasettes, The Kairos, The New Eves, Tiberius B, Terra Kin, The 113, The Bug Club, The Chase, The Dream Machine, The Florentinas, The Joy Hotel, The last Dinner Party, The Rills, Tinyumbrellas, T.M/O, Tummyache, Unflirt, Us, Venus Grrrls, Wunderhorse, Ziyad Al-Samman.

All the venues at Live At Leeds In The City 2023

Belgrave Music Hall - Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP

Brudenell Social Club - 33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY

Brudenell Community Room - 33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY

Headrow House - 19a The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU

Hyde Park Book Club - 27-29 Headingley Ln., Headingley, Leeds LS6 1BL

Leeds Beckett SU - Portland Building, Portland Way, Leeds LS1 3HE

Leeds Beckett SU Stage 2 - Portland Building, Portland Way, Leeds LS1 3HE

LUU Stylus - University Union, Stylus, Lifton Pl, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9JZ

Mill Hill Chapel - City Square, Leeds LS1 5EB

A Nation Of Shopkeepers - 26-27 Cookridge St, Leeds LS2 3AG

Northern Guitars Cafe Bar - 41 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BT

Oporto - 33 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BT

Sela Bar - 20 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

The Key Club - 66 Merrion St, Leeds LS2 8LW

The Wardrobe - 6 St Peter's Square, Leeds LS9 8AH

Live At Leeds In The City 2023 set times

Belgrave Music Hall

The Chase - 12.00-12.30

Reignmaker - 13.00-13.30

Cowboyy - 14.00-14.30

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird - 15.00-15.30

Nell Mescal - 16.00-16.30

Mid City - 17.00-17.30

Us - 18.00-18.30

Delights - 19.00-19.30

Crystal Tides - 20.00-20.30

The Kairos - 21.00-21.30

The Covasettes - 22.00-22.45

Brudenell Social Club

Kai Bosch - 14.00-14.30

Tapir! - 15.00-15.30

Quiet Houses - 16.00-16.30

Ernie - 17.00-17.30

Siobhan Winifred - 18.00-18.30

Chilli Jesson - 19.00-19.30

Automotion - 20.00-20.30

Junodream - 21.00-21.30

Fat Dog - 22.00-22.45

Lynks - 23.15-00.00

Brudenell Community Room

Shaene - 13.30-14.00

The Joy Hotel - 14.30-15.00

Callinsick - 15.30-16.00

Lexie Carroll - 16.30-17.00

Alfie Jukes - 17.30-18.00

Maruja - 18.30-19.00

Jo Hill - 19.30-20.00

Honeymoan - 20.30-21.00

Another Sky - 21.30-22.00

Gretel Hänlyn - 22.45-23.15

Headrow House

Mickey Callisto - 12.00-12.30

M4x - 13.00-13.30

Kaeto - 14.00-14.30

Arthur Hill 15.00-15.30

Siights - 16.00-16.30

Really Good Time - 17.00-17.30

Aziya - 18.00-18.30

Eyes of Others 19.00-19.30

Cameron Hayes - 20.00-20.30

The New Eves - 21.00-21.30

Eyelar - 22.00-22.30

Mackenzy Mackay - 23.00-23.45

Hyde Park Book Club

Prima Star Power 13.00-.13.30

Dee Rae 14.00-14.30

Brodie Milner - 15.00-15.30

Artio 16.00-16.30

Manta - 17.00-17.30

Tinyumbrellas - 18.00-18.30

Somoh - 19.00-19.30

Sfven - 20.00-20.30

Ellur 21.00-21.30

Cole LC - 22.00-22.45

Leeds Beckett SU

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - 13.30-14.15

Keg - 14.45-15.30

The Bug Club - 16.00-16.45

Hamish Hawk - 17.15-18.00

The Last Dinner Party - 18.45-19.30

Wunderhorse - 20.15-21.15

Leeds Beckett SU Stage 2

Jack Valero - 12.00.12.30

Porchlight - 13.00-13.30

Ziyad Al-Samman - 14.15-14.45

Unflirt - 15.30-16.00

The Dream Machine - 16.45-17.15

Mary In The Junkyard - 18.00-18.30

Slaney Bay - 19.30-20.00

Human Interest - 21.15-21.45

LUU Stylus

Paris Paloma - 14.45-15.30

Corella 16.00-16.45

Pop Blom - 17.15-18.00

Cassia - 18.30-19.15

Kid Kapichi - 19.45-20.45

Shame - 21.30-22.45

Mill Hill Chapel

Nadia Kadek - 13.30-14.00

Hohnen Ford - 14.30-15.00

Morgan Harper-Jones 15.30-16.00

Katie Malco - 16.30-17.00

Erica Manzoli - 17.30-18.00

Bay Bryan - 18.00-19.00

Sonni Mills 19.30-20.00

A Nation Of Shopkeepers

Kayla Grace - 12.00-12.30

Picture Parlour - 13.00-13.30

Eaves Wilder - 14.00-14.30

Pixey - 15.00-15.30

Lip Filler - 16.00-16.30

The Florentinas - 17.00-17.30

Ry-guy - 18.00-18.30

Deki Alem - 19.00-19.30

Cooper T - 20.00-20.30

Sterling Press - 21.00-21.30

Northern Guitars Cafe Bar

Terra Kin - 12.30-13.00

Fiona-Lee 13.30-14.00

Cartwright - 14.30-15.00

Brad Heidi - 15.30-16.00

Rainbowfrogbiscuits - 16.30-17.00

Shaun Farrugia - 17.30-18.00

Oscar Blue 18.30-19.00

Ashley Singh 19.15-19.45

Ben Gregory - 20.30-21.00

Oporto

Mother Said - 12.00-12.30

Lucky Iris - 13.00-13.30

Venus Grrrls - 14.00-14.30

Ellie Bleach - 15.00-15.30

Chalk - 16.00-16.30

Home Counties - 17.00-17.30

Bedroom High Club - 18.00-18.30

Jessica Winter - 19.00-19.30

Lime Garden - 20.00-20.30

Sela Bar

Oliver Asadi - 12.30-13.00

Johnny Jurassic - 13.30-14.00

Drella - 14.30-15.00

Safii Koii - 15.30-16.00

Cathy Kio 16.30-17.00

Rosie Mills - 17.30-18.00

T.M/O - 18.30-19.00

Chiedu Oraka - 19.30-20.00

Django Jones & The Mystery Men - 20.30-21.00

Fig By Four 21.30-22.00

The Key Club

The 113 - 12.00-12.30

Cucamaras - 13.00-13.30

Frozemode - 14.00-14.30

Minas - 15.00-15.30

Clarence - 16.00-16.30

South Arcade - 17.00-17.30

Tummyache - 18.00-18.30

Snayx - 19.00-19.30

Big Special - 20.00-20.45

Alex Lahey - 21.15-22.15

The Wardrobe