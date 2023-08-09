Live at Leeds have announced a further 51 artists joining the “in the City” line-up this October.

Celebrating the best new indie music across 20 venues in Leeds, Live at Leeds have added some major names to their 2023 "in the City" line-up including critically acclaimed London post-punk act Shame and Newcastle cult favourites Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.

The festival will also showcase some of the best new bands and musicians to come out of Leeds including Tinyumbrellas, Rosie Miles, Oliver Asadi, Fig By Four and many more, while Bradford acts Drella and Hull’s Cheidu Oraka represent the best of the rest of Yorkshire.

Live at Leeds have added 51 new acts to their bill playing across 20 venues in Leeds this October. Picture by Live at Leeds

They all join previously announced acts such as The Last Dinner Party, The Mysterines, who just this summer supported Arctic Monkeys, and Wunderhorse and over 40 others.

Live at Leeds was launched in 2007 and has become one of the country’s most recognisable festivals. It sees bands play across well known Leeds venues such as The Brudenell Social Club, Belgrave Music Hall, Oporto, Leeds University Union and the O2 Academy.

Making a name for itself by hosting bands and artists early in their careers who would later go on to become chart toppers, Live at Leeds bill have included the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The 1975 and George Ezra.

Joe Hubbard, Promoter, Live at Leeds: “Very excited to unveil the next round of artists on Live at Leeds in the City!

“We’ve got some big hitters making their LAL debut in Shame and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, both phenomenal live acts who will be real highlights I’m sure. Katie Gregson Macleod I’ve seen a couple of times this year and I’d highly recommend - a spellbinding performer.

“Super happy we’ve got LYNKS back, anyone at The Key Club set a couple of years back knows not to miss that show!

London based post-punk heavyweights Shame have been added to the 2023 in the City line-up. Picture by Shame/Live at Leeds

“And we’re also welcoming the “Launchpad” stage back again this year, an organisation supporting musicians across Yorkshire with opportunities, help and access to resources – whose line up includes the mega Chiedu Oraka.”

Nick Simcock, Venue manager, Oporto added: “Live at Leeds is always one of the biggest days of the year for us, the vibe across the city is amazing with people darting between venues checking out the carefully curated day packed with new artists.

“We have people queueing down the road to see the next big thing at midday, then dancing on the tables afterwards ’til 4am, just how we like it!”

Live at Leeds in the City 2023 returns on Saturday October 14. Tickets are available to purchase via See Tickets.

New bands announced on August 9 are Alex Lahey, Alfie Jukes, Automotion, Aziya, Brad Heidi, Cartwright, Cassia, Cathy Kio, Chiedu Oraka, Clarence, Crystal Tides, Deki Alem, Django Jones and The Mystery Men, Drella, Eyelar, Feet, Fig By Four, Fiona lee, Frozemode, Iraina Mancini, Jack Valero, Jo Hill, Johnny Jurassic, Junodream, Kai Bosch, Katie Gregson Macleod, Katie Macleod, Kayla Grace, Lynks, Maruja, Mickey Callisto, Morgan Harper-Jones, Oliver Asadi, and PigsPigsPigsPigsPigsPigsPigs.

Also joining are Porchlight, RainbowFrogBiscuits, Really Good Time, Rosie Miles, Ry-Guy, Safii Koii, Shame, Shanghai Baby, Shaun Farrugia, Siights, Slaney Bay, South Arcade, Sterling Press, T.M/O, Terra Kin, The Bug Club, The Chase, The Dream Machine and Tinyumbrellas.