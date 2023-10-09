The UK’s largest annual arts and light festival will return to Leeds city centre this week

Light Night Leeds 2023 is almost here, with a series of breathtaking light shows set to take over the city. The festival launched in 2005 and for 19 years has been lighting up the streets of the city with colourful neon artworks.

It will take place on Thursday and Friday (October 12 and October 13) this week. Here’s a full list of event timings, road closures and bus diversions ahead of its return…

What time are the main illuminations?

Leeds Civic Hall: Theatre of Illumination – Thursday & Friday, 7pm-10.30pm (repeats throughout the evening).

Leeds Dock: Evanescent – Thursday & Friday, 6.30pm – 10.30pm.

Leeds Dock: Shape of Light – Thursday & Friday, 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Park Square: Enchanted Glade – Thursday & Friday, 6.30pm-10.30pm (repeats throughout the evening).

Trinity Leeds: Portals (indoor option) – Thursday & Friday, Performances at 6.30pm, 7.15pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, 9.15pm & 10pm.

The Tetley: Emergence – Thursday & Friday, 6.30pm-10.30pm.

City Square: Sylvan Quiet – Thursday & Friday, 7pm-10.30pm (repeats throughout the evening).

Leeds Bus Station: Seed of Life – Thursday & Friday, 6.30pm-10.30pm.

Leeds Playhouse: The World Has Gone Pear-Shaped – Thursday & Friday, 6.30pm – 10.30pm.

Leeds City Museum: I wanna be loved/Everybody does (indoor option) – Thursday & Friday, 6.30pm – 10.30pm.

How will I find my way around?

Visitors are invited to create their own routes or follow one of the event’s suggested trails. Alternatively, visitors can hop aboard the free Light Night Rider bus, enjoy the event on a bike or even hail a water taxi. The Light Night hop-on hop-off bus will run from each stop approximately every 20 minutes, details of which can be found on the event’s travel map. There will be a bus stop at each of the different zones.

An interactive map is available on the festival’s website which shows all the zones and locations of the artworks that will feature over the two nights.

Do I need to book tickets?

All Light Night events are free, but some events need to be booked in advance, details of which can be found on the Light Night website.

Which roads will be shut?

There will be partial closures on the following roads from 6pm until 11.30pm on both nights – Great George Street, Cookridge Street, Rossington Street, Percival Street, Vernon Street, St Anne’s Street, Calverley Street, Alexander Street, The Headrow, Upper Basinghall Street, Butts Court, Short Street, Park Row, East Parade, South Parade.

Bedford Street, Greek Street, Russel Street, Bond Street, Infirmary Street, Wine Street, Toronto Street, Boar Lane, Bishopsgate Street and Neville Street, City Square, Quebec Street, Bond Street, Lower Basinghall Street, Little King Street.

And there will be partial closures on Briggate, Lands Lane, Albion Street, Albion Place, King Edward Street, Commerical Street, Kirkgate between 6pm until 9.30pm each evening.

What buses will be diverted?

