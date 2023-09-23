The UK’s largest annual arts and light festival is set to take over the city once again, with show-stopping artworks and captivating performances in spaces across Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Light Night Leeds is always a highlight in the city’s arts calendar and this year will be no exception.

The line-up includes world renowned artists and some local names too, with large-scale light projections and installations scheduled across Leeds, alongside music, dance and street performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s festival –

Performers at last year's edition of the Light Night Leeds festival in the Trinity shopping centre. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

What is it?

Light Night Leeds launched in 2005 and for 19 years has been lighting up the streets of the city with colourful neon artworks. In 2019, it was enjoyed by a reported 150,000 people who visited from across the country for the renowned festival.

When is it happening?

Light Night Leeds will return on October 12 and 13.

The Queens Hotel was lit up in vibrant colours as part of last year's Light Night Leeds festival. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

What can I expect?

This year’s festival boasts an impressive line-up, with artists including Chila Kumari Burman MBE on board.

She studied at Leeds Polytechnic from 1977 to 1981 and is well-known for her printmaking, as well as a show-stopping work at Tate Britain which saw the outside of the building lit up by her eye-catching neon works in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she is just one of the participants in this year’s festival – and there will be special light-themed artworks across nine different zones.

How will I find my way around?

Visitors are invited to create their own routes or follow one of the event’s suggested trails. Alternatively, visitors can hop aboard the free Light Night Rider bus, enjoy the event on a bike or even hail a water taxi.

The Light Night hop-on hop-off bus will run from each stop approximately every 20 minutes, details of which can be found on the event’s travel map. There will be a bus stop at each of the different zones.

An interactive map is available on the festival’s website which shows all the zones and locations of the artworks that will feature over the two nights.

Do I need to book tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Light Night events are free, but some events need to be booked in advance, details of which can be found on the Light Night website.

Will there be any road closures?

There will be partial closures on the following roads on October 12 and 13 from 6pm until 11.30pm on both nights. Full details of which junctions will be closed are available on the Light Night website.

Great George Street

Cookridge Street

Rossington Street

Percival Street

Vernon Street

St Anne’s Street

Calverley Street

Alexander Street

The Headrow

Upper Basinghall Street

Butts Court

Short Street

Park Row

East Parade

South Parade

Bedford Street

Greek Street

Russel Street

Bond Street

Infirmary Street

Wine Street

Toronto Street

Boar Lane

Bishopsgate Street and Neville Street

City Square

Quebec Street

Bond Street

Lower Basinghall Street

Little King Street

And there will be partial closures on the following roads on the same evenings from 6pm until 9.30pm

Briggate

Lands Lane

Albion Street

Albion Place

King Edward Street

Commerical Street

Kirkgate

Slightly earlier, from 4pm to 5pm on the same days, there will be partial closures on St Paul’s Street and St Paul’s Place. Again, full details of the closed parts of the road can be found on the Light Night website.

How can I take part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad