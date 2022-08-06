Bosses at The Gildersome Arms said the first 20 customers to order a drink at the bar on August 6 will secure themselves a replica 2022/23 home shirt.

Leeds United flags and white, yellow and blue bunting have been hung up inside the pub to celebrate the club’s return to competitive action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have returned to competitive action.

The Gildersome Arms is a popular pub among Leeds supporters and staff have worked to ensure the return of Premier League football is marked.

As part of the giveaway, The Gildersome Arms are also raising money for a “very worthwhile cause”, although it is unclear which cause is being supported.

Lee Tunstall, general manager of The Gildersome Arms, said: “Myself and the team are Leeds United through and through, and we can’t wait to welcome loyal fans through our doors for a big day celebrating the return of the Premier League.

“Matchdays are always a busy time of the week for us, with fans flocking to watch the boys in action, and it’s fantastic that we’re able to give something back in the form of giving away shirts, whilst raising money for a very worthwhile cause in the process.”

The clash between Leeds and Wolverhampton Wanderers kicked off at 3pm at Elland Road.

Also in news: Green Room Leeds: New city centre rooftop bar rated as one of the best in Europe

Although the fixture is not televised, supporters can gather at The Gildersome Arms for a post-match debrief surrounded by Leeds-themed decorations.

The replica home shirts are not yet on sale but the details of the 20 shirt-winning customers will be noted by staff for future collection.

Sophie Howells, marketing manager for Pub & Carvery said: “The best thing about Pub & Carvery is that there is something for everyone. Customers can enjoy a great dining experience as a family or watch all the best sporting action live with their friends.