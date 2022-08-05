Wolves star pays ultimate compliment to Leeds United and outlines expectation at Elland Road

Leeds and Wolves will lock horns in a 3pm kick-off in West Yorkshire in what will be Portuguese international Neto's third outing against the Whites.

The forward missed last season's two fixtures between the sides but the 22-year-old can recall a particular feeling after the 1-1 draw at Marcelo Bielsa's Whites back in October 2020.

Neto started upfront alongside Raul Jimenez who bagged the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory but Neto said United's continued pressing and movement took its toll before he was substituted in the 89th minute.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SALUTE: For Leeds United from Wolves ace Pedro Neto, right. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images.

Nearly two years on, Leeds are now under new management in the shape of Whites head coach Jesse Marsch but United's energetic ways continue and Neto is braced for another ultra demanding afternoon.

“We are expecting a very tough match," said Neto to wolves.co.uk.

"We are waiting for a team that works because they are always very tough to play; they run a lot, they fight a lot.