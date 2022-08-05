Leeds city centre bar The Green Room has been listed as one of the best rooftop bars in Europe according to popular travel website Big 7 Travel.

The Green Room was listed alongside several other beautiful bars in Turkey, Lithuania and Switzerland, and ranked in 49th place overall.

Will Habergham, 34, co-director of new Leeds city centre bar The Green Room (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Topping the list was Salling Rooftop in Denmark, The Roof in Iceland and Kranen Bar in Oslo.

Unlike many other long standing bars on the list, The Green Room only opened its doors recently, unveiling its spectacularly decorated rooftop this spring.

Posted on the Big 7 Travel website, a reviewer said: "Not just one of the best rooftop bars in Europe, The Green Room is also one of the newest rooftop bars on the scene."

Currently serving up delicious brunch plates, tasty cocktails, craft beers and live music from local DJs every weekend, The Green Room has been met with massive success since its launch, and offers a good range of vegetarian and vegan options across its menu too.

There are also several rentable apartments tucked away in The Green Room for customers who want to stay the night in the midst of a bustling city centre.

The Green Room can be found on 36 Wellington Street, LS1 2DE, next to the newly renovated Channel 4 Majestic building.

Its opening hours are as follows:

Sunday to Wednesday - 10am to midnight

Friday – 10am to 1am