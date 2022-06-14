Daniel was a season ticket holder at Elland Road but died from acute pancreatitis shortly before the club were promoted to the Premier League.

His stepdaughter, Lucy Doherty, is also an avid Whites fan and a Christmas present mishap involving a Whites jersey presented an opportunity for her to honour Daniel.

Daniel Wilkinson was an avid Leeds United supporter. Credit: Lucy Doherty

An extra Leeds shirt had been bought for one of her three children ahead of Christmas but was put to good use to raise money for Guts UK, a charity which funds research into the digestive system.

Lucy said: "We'd been toying with the idea of what to do with this shirt.

"I'd got in touch with James Mooney [Leeds United's head of media and communications] to ask if he knew about any charities. I had a link in my Twitter bio for the last fundraiser that we did for Guts UK.

"He said he'd be happy to get it signed by the players and get it back to me so we could raise money for that charity."

A Leeds United shirt signed by the 2021/22 squad is up for grabs. Credit: Lucy Doherty

The signed shirt is being raffled at £5 a ticket with proceeds going to Guts UK, and 500 were made available.

Since being founded in 1971, Guts UK has invested nearly £16m into medical research leading to better diagnoses and treatments.

Lucy explained: "The cause is really close to our hearts.

"We came across the charity just after he passed away. We'd obviously done a bit of research into them and the work they do is absolutely fantastic."

The shirt raffle is the third fundraiser Lucy and her family have spearheaded since losing Daniel and her three children have been at the forefront.

She said: "The first one was on the first anniversary, the kids did a 5k walk along the length of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

"The second one was on the second anniversary this year and they did a sponsored swim, from memory they did about 1000 metres between the three of them.

"We just thought the raffle would be a really good way to get some additional funds for Guts UK."