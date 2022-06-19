Raise a glass to these gone but not forgotten Leeds pubs. PIC:
33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

Raise a glass to these gone but not forgotten Leeds pubs.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:45 am

They may have fallen by the wayside but for many will always evoke happy times of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging. They cover all corners of Leeds and are sure to evoke happy memories which time cannot erase for a generation of drinkers. READ MORE: 25 Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Florence Nightingale

Remember the Florence Nightingale pub on Beckett Street in Leeds? It was demolished after a gas explosion in 2008.

2. The Duchess of York

Who can forget The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane? Famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on.

3. Fforde Grene

The Fforde Grene pub in Harehills was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket.

Photo: Malik Walton

4. Fishermans Hut

Remember the Fishermans Hut on Ellerby Lane in east Leeds? Pictured in August 1969.

