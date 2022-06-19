33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

1. Florence Nightingale
Remember the Florence Nightingale pub on Beckett Street in Leeds? It was demolished after a gas explosion in 2008.
2. The Duchess of York
Who can forget The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane? Famed for live music and a settee which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on.
3. Fforde Grene
The Fforde Grene pub in Harehills was built in 1938 and for many years was one of Leeds’s main music venues. By the early years of the 21st century its reputation had nosedived as it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour. It closed for good following a drugs raid in 2004 and three years later came the announcement that it was being turned into a supermarket.
Photo: Malik Walton
4. Fishermans Hut
Remember the Fishermans Hut on Ellerby Lane in east Leeds? Pictured in August 1969.