The documentary shows “never seen before” footage of each of Sinfield’s challenges and includes the first chat with him since he landed his new job in the England rugby coaching team.

Burrow himself featured in his own BBC documentary last year that chronicled his battle with MND and the support his family is giving him.

Leeds Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, pictured left, and, right, Sinfield during one of his marathon challenges.

It also features more intimate moments with friends, family and hundreds of supporters as it captures him running through towns and cities across the UK in his bid to raise millions of pounds.

The programme also features some of the people living with MND who have been helped and supported by his fundraising efforts.

His inaugural challenge of running seven marathons in seven days spawned a plethora of new physical fundraisers as the Rhinos legend continued to push himself and capture the hearts of people across the UK.

He has now raised a remarkable figure of more than £7m through various events.

Sinfield said: “What started out as a way to help a friend became so much more over the course of those first seven marathons in seven days and has grown incredibly over the subsequent two challenges of the Extra Mile and the Ultra 7 in 7. I think everyone can imagine what they would do for their friend in the same position and the overwhelming support has shown that we are a nation who cares about people who are facing their own adversity.

“I am proud to be part of the MND community, the people who are living with the impact of MND who I have been privileged to meet since 2020 inspire me every day and we will never stop banging the drum for MND until we find a cure.”

Sinfield has been awarded an OBE and received a special award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for his contributions.

He was recently named the defence coach of England’s Rugby Union team, ahead of the World Cup and Six Nations championships.