Leeds’ highest civic honour was officially given to the pair in a special council meeting today (January 11). Burrow, accompanied by his family, was in attendance but Sinfield was unable to attend due to his commitments as a coach with the England rugby union team.

Both established themselves as sporting heroes in the city during their illustrious careers in rugby league with Leeds Rhinos. However, the honour recognises the ‘courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character’ displayed by both since Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Burrow has campaigned relentlessly for MND awareness, meanwhile his former teammate Sinfield has taken on mammoth fundraising challenges in support of his close friend. Burrow’s wife Lindsey said: “I'm just so incredibly proud, it's such an honour to be here today. Leeds is a wonderful city and it's the place where he's spent most of his adult life playing for Leeds Rhinos. The support that the people of Leeds have shown Rob since his diagnosis has just been incredible.”

Burrow and Sinfield join the likes of Nelson Mandela and Alan Bennett in being given the freedom of Leeds. Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said it was a “huge honour” for the council to be able to celebrate the duo’s achievements in such a way.

He said: “It's a huge honour for ourselves at the council that we can give our highest honour we can give people associated with Leeds to Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow. The impact they have had through their bond of friendship since Rob's diagnosis, and the work Kevin has done to raise awareness of MND and to fundraise for MND causes to really help us get towards having a centre and a cure for MND, has touched so many people in Leeds.

“The freedom of the city is the highest honour we as the council can give people and we just feel the impact their work, Rob's fortitude in facing up to MND and the work Kevin has done to fundraise, is worthy of that and they can join, on the walls of the Civic Hall, greats of the city that received this award before.”