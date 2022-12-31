Supporters across the country have been calling for Sinfield to be rewarded for his heroic fundraising efforts by being made a ‘Sir’ in King Charles III’s first New Year’s Honours list.

The Rhinos legend, has raised over £2 million in MND fundraising efforts in honour of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow.

Burrow’s was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019 and has since lost the ability to walk and talk.

Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

@Eddy_Senior tweeted: “No knighthood for Kevin Sinfield? If he’d of been a private school boy Rugby Union or cricketer he’d be a Sir bye now, Disgrace, so elitist it’s unreal.”

@frankiecrisp1 said: “Nothing for Kevin Sinfield just about sums up the discredited honours system.”

@peter01atkinson added: “So where was the Knighthood for Kevin Sinfield absolutely disgraceful but not a surprise.”

Four England Lioness stars were given knighthoods along with Queen guitarist Brian May and artist Grayson Perry.

@matthewiansmith questioned the logic of only knighting four of victorious Lionesses, tweeting: “I could have sworn there were more than four women in the England women's team that won the Euros.

"Kevin Sinfield raises millions for MND charities and doesn't get a mention, embarrassing all round.”

Burrow and Sinfield were given BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards for their relentless fundraising and raising awareness of MND earlier this month.