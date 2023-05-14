Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds marathon: Watch as Rob Burrow marathon begins at Headingley Stadium to raise money for MND

Leeds is hosting its first marathon in two decades today to raise money and awareness for Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 14th May 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 10:19 BST

The event has been named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE, who was diagnosed Motor Neurone Disease disease back in 2019. In honour of him, the hospital hopes to build a specialist motor neurone disease care centre in the city.

Kicking off today’s race, rugby coach and long-time friend of Burrow Kevin Sinfield took to the stage for a rousing speech. Speaking to fellow runners, Kevin said: “From doing all the work, the effort, the training, to rock up today in great shape and bring the sunshine with you, I can only thank you. To all the sponsors and Run for All, Leeds Rhinos, Leeds City Council, who have been right behind this from the very start, we have created something incredible in Rob’s name – and I can only thank you for that.”

More than 10,000 participants are taking part in The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon today, which both starts and finishes at Headingley stadium. The gruelling 26.2 miles route ventures through some of Leeds’ most scenic countryside and outer suburbs to pay tribute to the city that launched Rob’s career and which he calls home.

The event has been named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBEThe event has been named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE
It is the first marathon to take place in Leeds for more than 20 years, and the organisers say a record amount of people have signed up to take part. Alongside the marathon, a half marathon will also be taking place to raise funds.

Watch the YEP’s highlights of the race as it begins at Headingley Stadium on Dailymotion.

