The event has been named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE, who was diagnosed Motor Neurone Disease disease back in 2019. In honour of him, the hospital hopes to build a specialist motor neurone disease care centre in the city.

Kicking off today’s race, rugby coach and long-time friend of Burrow Kevin Sinfield took to the stage for a rousing speech. Speaking to fellow runners, Kevin said: “From doing all the work, the effort, the training, to rock up today in great shape and bring the sunshine with you, I can only thank you. To all the sponsors and Run for All, Leeds Rhinos, Leeds City Council, who have been right behind this from the very start, we have created something incredible in Rob’s name – and I can only thank you for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 10,000 participants are taking part in The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon today, which both starts and finishes at Headingley stadium. The gruelling 26.2 miles route ventures through some of Leeds’ most scenic countryside and outer suburbs to pay tribute to the city that launched Rob’s career and which he calls home.

The event has been named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE