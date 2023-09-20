A new exhibition honouring all 33 wards of the city is coming to Leeds for the Year of Culture this September.

The latest Leeds 2023 project – an exhibition made of bespoke motifs celebrating each ward in the city by designer and performance artist Keith Khan – is coming to Leeds Corn Exchange from September 21 to 24.

Presented in the form of textiles, garments and photographs, the exhibition will feature all 33 wards and its geography and history to create a distinct piece of art.

The 33 motifs are also joined together into one motif-covered fabric design, forming a tapestry of the city, called A City Without Seams.

Artist Keith Khan has created 33 unique pieces of art for each ward of Leeds. They now form not only a tapestry, available to see at Leeds Corn Exchange from September 21 - 24, but also garments. Photo: Laurelle Kamara

The fabric is now also a wearable collection by local designers, makers and fashion students. The garments seek to showcase how Leeds’ textile industry is still present and how fashion talent continues to thrive in the city.

Masato Jones, MK Noor, Brightbart Tailors, Ike Choice Couture, Nicole Colbert and milliner Alison Turton all produced elements of the collection alongside up-and-coming talent from Leeds Art University, including the work of Clara Dou.

Both the textile artworks and the motif-covered fabric were woven by British luxury brand, Burberry.

Artist Keith Khan said: “I am excited to see how everything comes together in A City Without Seams.

“We are bringing together all elements of this layered project: the original designs and animated motifs, the fabric woven from these, the gorgeous garments, a vibrant animation – together they show the incredible beauty and diversity of this city and its people.

“I hope that when people visit they see their communities reflected back at them and feel proud to call their ward home. It has been a complex journey but filled with memorable stories all derived from this amazing city and its people.”

Vice president of Burberry’s business services office in Leeds, Rob Blomfield, added: “It has been such a privilege to support Leeds 2023 and to come together with Keith Khan to celebrate the city with a project that honours the region’s unique textile heritage.

