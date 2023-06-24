Leeds 2023: Best pictures from Beeston Festival as thousands turn out for 'amazing' community celebration
Beeston Festival took over Cross Flatts Park with five hours of live music, food stalls and other attractions as it returned to the city this weekend. The annual festival – a much-anticipated event for the local residents in Beeston – coincided with LEEDS 2023’s My Leeds Summer, in which every council ward in the city has been invited to organise a day to celebrate residents and their creativity.
Leeds 2023 neighbourhood host Amitoj Kaur, who helped organise the event, said: “It is amazing. It’s so nice to see people from all walks of life, from all parts of the city coming together and enjoying themselves.”
Here are some of the best pictures from Beeston Festival 2023.