Leeds 2023: Best pictures from Beeston Festival as thousands turn out for 'amazing' community celebration

A popular Leeds festival brought thousands of people together to celebrate community spirit and local talent.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST

Beeston Festival took over Cross Flatts Park with five hours of live music, food stalls and other attractions as it returned to the city this weekend. The annual festival – a much-anticipated event for the local residents in Beeston – coincided with LEEDS 2023’s My Leeds Summer, in which every council ward in the city has been invited to organise a day to celebrate residents and their creativity.

Leeds 2023 neighbourhood host Amitoj Kaur, who helped organise the event, said: “It is amazing. It’s so nice to see people from all walks of life, from all parts of the city coming together and enjoying themselves.”

Here are some of the best pictures from Beeston Festival 2023.

Entertainers Lost Explorers at the Beeston Festival 2023.

1. Beeston Festival 2023, Cross Flatts Park

Entertainers Lost Explorers at the Beeston Festival 2023. Photo: National World

The Beeston Festival was held at Cross Flatts Park this year and activities were ongoing from 12pm today.

2. Beeston Festival 2023, Cross Flatts Park

The Beeston Festival was held at Cross Flatts Park this year and activities were ongoing from 12pm today. Photo: National World

Thousands attended the Beeston Festival this year to try out many different activities - including horse riding for children.

3. Activities at the Beeston Festival 2023

Thousands attended the Beeston Festival this year to try out many different activities - including horse riding for children. Photo: National World

Cross Flatts Park was filled with many different stalls - from health and wellbeing checks to food and drinks. Pictured are Beeston in Bloom, a voluntary group promoting community pride.

4. Stalls at the Beeston Festival 2023

Cross Flatts Park was filled with many different stalls - from health and wellbeing checks to food and drinks. Pictured are Beeston in Bloom, a voluntary group promoting community pride. Photo: National World

