The 44-year old, originally from Japan, said it was one of the craziest things he has done.

But he can’t deny the success he has achieved since moving here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masato, who came to the country for education at the age of 23, said: “Leaving Japan, I have no idea what was in my head to do that. I did not know anyone, no one knew me when I arrived in this country but I literally wasn’t worried about it. That was quite crazy. My English skills were zero.”

Masato Jones, Japanese-born Leeds fashion designer, is pictured outside his shop in Thornton's Arcade. Picture: Gerard Binks

He worked hard to learn the language at a school in Brighton and began studying women’s wear at Central Saint Martins, an art school which has Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Stella McCartney among its alumni.

His passion for fashion and clothes-making began at a young age. In his parents home, he was often found making whatever he could in his bedroom.

Masato said: “It was quite often used fabric. I had a little sewing machine and my grandma had a huge hook pedal thing that I was always fascinated by. Fashion just came quite naturally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a shop owner selling his own designs, specialising in women's and men's bespoke garments in Thornton’s Arcade in the heart of Leeds city centre, Masato recalls the people that led him here.

Masato Jones, 5 Thornton Arcade, sells bespoke wear and home decor. Pictured is the interior of the shop. Photo: Gerard Binks

Among them is fashion designer Giles Deacon, who took on Masato during his gap year at university.

Masato said: “I think he kind of saw the potential or something [in me].”

He continued to work with designers and freelanced for a while in London before opening his shop in 2021. When asked about his experience during these years, Masato said he doesn’t really think the experience matters. He explained: “When you are a young freshman, you’ve got to just deal with what's going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people that are rich, already in the industry, they're not really expecting you to do a brilliant job because you’ve not finished university. I was quite lucky that I met these people to kind of guide me to where I should go.”

Masato Jones began his own label in 2011 and opened his shop a decade later. Photo: Gerard Binks

A risky decision in 2021 and still risky today despite the success its achieved, Masato thinks the reason the shop is standing is because he is able to do everything himself.

“I think the reason I could achieve this is because I can make it,” he said. “Otherwise, you have got to spend money for someone to make this and that would be half of your money. It’s because I don’t make sizes. I do samples, do the fitting and then look for fabrics.

“I could do that whole process myself. I am a Japanese workaholic - I can do it a lot. Even if you are super-talented, you need money. Asking someone else to make things just didn’t make sense to me. That has made this possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a risk. But you have got to take some risks sometimes - to make myself feel worth living. I'm really lucky to be here. Just try what I want to do and then see how it goes. I don't really think much about the future.

“After two years with a lot of generous customers and the people that pop in, they say hi, that also makes my day. It's a great phrase to say but it's all about customers or my client that they make me still do this thing. So I'm very appreciative.”

While opening his own shop was a dream of his, he is “not really sure this is the [ultimate] goal”. Masato added: “When I say I'm 40 something to someone aged 50 or 60 and they say, ‘Oh, you're still young’. What that sometimes makes me think is that ‘Okay, then there might be something more’.

“I'm happy to have this but there's more to come. I don't want to feel too safe so that it's just nothing new or nothing more coming. Life is very long so you never know what may happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad