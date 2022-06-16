Behind the scenes as graduating University of Leeds Fine Art students showcase their best work

The School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies is opening its doors to the public this month as the class of 2022 exhibit their degree show, Sitting With It.

Comprising a range of contemporary art practices, the show invites you to to sit with uncertain concepts and question the ethical implications of making art in the UK following a period of time which has asked us all to take stock of our life decisions.

Sitting With It is open daily between 10am to 5pm until Saturday June 25. You can find the exhibit at the School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University Rd, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9JT.

Here are some of the works currently being exhibited:

1. Sitting With It Work by Melody Chang. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2. Sitting With It Work by Max Eddleston. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3. Sitting With It Work by Francesca Fryer (pictured). Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4. Sitting With It Works by Suilven Hunter (front), Emily Oades (back left) and Eabha Lambe (back right). Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales