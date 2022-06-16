Behind the scenes as graduating University of Leeds Fine Art students showcase their best work

The works of 62 graduating BA Fine Art students are currently on display at the University of Leeds.

By Flora Snelson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:01 pm

The School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies is opening its doors to the public this month as the class of 2022 exhibit their degree show, Sitting With It.

Comprising a range of contemporary art practices, the show invites you to to sit with uncertain concepts and question the ethical implications of making art in the UK following a period of time which has asked us all to take stock of our life decisions.

Sitting With It is open daily between 10am to 5pm until Saturday June 25. You can find the exhibit at the School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University Rd, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9JT.

Here are some of the works currently being exhibited:

1. Sitting With It

Work by Melody Chang.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Sitting With It

Work by Max Eddleston.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Sitting With It

Work by Francesca Fryer (pictured).

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Sitting With It

Works by Suilven Hunter (front), Emily Oades (back left) and Eabha Lambe (back right).

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5