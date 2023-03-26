News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Whisky Festival 2023: Nine pictures as crowds flock to Corn Exchange to taste huge range of whiskies

Huge numbers flocked to Leeds’ Corn Exchange on Saturday to help celebrate the world of whisky.

By Nick Frame
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST

The festival opened its doors for the second year after a sold-out event in 2022, and again there was no shortage of spirit lovers eager to get a taste of the tipples on offer. There was over 100 different whiskies to sample including Fable, Annandale, Ben Riach, Whistlepig, and Nikka to name a select few. There were also masterclasses, including talks from Waterford, Speciality Brands, Ben Riach and Naked Malt. Lee Jones, head of Studio Events, the organiser, said: “There is so much passion in Yorkshire for the world of whisky, and it’s a joy to bring all those enthusiasts together in one place. Whisky can have a reputation as being quite niche, predominantly male and consisting of little else but neat single-malt scotch.”

Crowds flocked to the Corn Exchange in Leeds city centre this weekend for the Leeds Whisky Festival 2023.

1. Leeds Whisky Festival 2023 gallery

Crowds flocked to the Corn Exchange in Leeds city centre this weekend for the Leeds Whisky Festival 2023. Photo: Steve Riding

Revellers enjoying a tipple or two at the Leeds Whisky Festival.

2. Whisky 7.jpg

Revellers enjoying a tipple or two at the Leeds Whisky Festival. Photo: National World

Crowds flocked once again this weekend to the Corn Exchange.

3. Whisky 6.jpg

Crowds flocked once again this weekend to the Corn Exchange. Photo: National World

There was a range of whiskies on offer, which pleased whisky love Jack Humphries.

4. Whisky 8.jpg

There was a range of whiskies on offer, which pleased whisky love Jack Humphries. Photo: National World

