Leeds Whisky Festival 2023: Nine pictures as crowds flock to Corn Exchange to taste huge range of whiskies
Huge numbers flocked to Leeds’ Corn Exchange on Saturday to help celebrate the world of whisky.
The festival opened its doors for the second year after a sold-out event in 2022, and again there was no shortage of spirit lovers eager to get a taste of the tipples on offer. There was over 100 different whiskies to sample including Fable, Annandale, Ben Riach, Whistlepig, and Nikka to name a select few. There were also masterclasses, including talks from Waterford, Speciality Brands, Ben Riach and Naked Malt. Lee Jones, head of Studio Events, the organiser, said: “There is so much passion in Yorkshire for the world of whisky, and it’s a joy to bring all those enthusiasts together in one place. Whisky can have a reputation as being quite niche, predominantly male and consisting of little else but neat single-malt scotch.”