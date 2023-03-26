The festival opened its doors for the second year after a sold-out event in 2022, and again there was no shortage of spirit lovers eager to get a taste of the tipples on offer. There was over 100 different whiskies to sample including Fable, Annandale, Ben Riach, Whistlepig, and Nikka to name a select few. There were also masterclasses, including talks from Waterford, Speciality Brands, Ben Riach and Naked Malt. Lee Jones, head of Studio Events, the organiser, said: “There is so much passion in Yorkshire for the world of whisky, and it’s a joy to bring all those enthusiasts together in one place. Whisky can have a reputation as being quite niche, predominantly male and consisting of little else but neat single-malt scotch.”