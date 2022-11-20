Sir Kev ran seven ultra-marathons in as many days, having set off from Murrayfield, in Edinburgh, last Sunday in aid of a host of motor neurone disease charities.

The former Rhinos captain was greeted to a standing ovation from a near full-capacity crowd inside the stadium when he completed his gruelling ultra-marathon challenge and arrived at Old Trafford yesterday (Saturday), during the Rugby League World Cup final. Sinfield took up the challenge in honour of his former Leeds Rhinos teammate and pal Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND three years ago. The pair shared an emotional moment on Friday when Sinfield passed through Leeds at Headingley Stadium on his way to Bradford in the penultimate leg of the challenge.

Speaking to the crowd at Old Trafford, he said: "It’s all about friendship and the love for Rob. Everyone probably feels the same way about Rob as I do, he is an absolute champion."

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield, left, pictured after completing his challenge at Old Trafford in Manchester and, right, with pal and former rugby teammate, Rob Burrow. Pictures: Getty Images/PA.

The original fundraising target set at £777,777 was to be split between the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, My Name'5 Doddie Foundation and MND Scotland. But by Sunday morning, Sinfield's donation page showed he had obliterated the original figure, smashing through the £2m mark (including gift aid) in a remarkable achievement.

And YEP readers are among the many supporters who have shared touching messages of support and praise on our Facebook page for Sir Kev's incredible fundraising feats.

YEP reader praise for Sir Kev

Sue Foster said: "This made us cry, well done Kevin and all the team willing you on. We are so proud of you and what a fantastic friend you are to Robbie Burrows."

Angela Formby said: "What a wonderful achievement and what an incredible man and friend! You deserve recognition for your amazing efforts!"

Brenda Horton said: "Well done and thank you for doing such a wonderful act of kindness for your friend. You are a hero."

Helen Howells said: "Well done, you are a true hero and a fantastic human being Sir Kev."

Linda Keogh said: "Our Great British hero what a totally caring and unassuming man If there were more like you the world would be totally different."

Carol Longmate said: "What a man Sir Kevin is. Hugs and love to Rob and all his family too. Everyone should have a friend like Sir Kevin".

Clive Lee said: "I'm really lost for words for this man."

Paula Hoyle said: "Take a bow Kevin you are a truly wonderful person."

Last week, Leeds Building Society pledged £27,600 towards the appeal – the equivalent of £100 per mile. Describing it as an “incredible gesture”, Sinfield said: “I know every penny will go to make a huge difference to those with the disease, but also, as importantly, help the vital research that is ongoing to halt the effects of the disease and eventually find a cure.”

