The former England international is running 300 miles (482km) as he takes on seven ultra marathons in seven days to raise funds for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

The 42-year-old – known as Sir Kev to fans – was welcomed to Headingley Stadium for a brief pause by his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

The dynamic duo made hundreds of appearances alongside each other at the ground as players and were cheered by hundreds of supporters on Friday as they embraced. Kevin broke down as he thanked fans for their support on the sixth day of his herculean effort.

Rob Burrow with fellow former rugby league player Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium. Picture: SWNS

He was seen off from Murrayfield last Sunday by a band of supporters, including former Scotland rugby union international Doddie Weir, who also has MND. The debilitating condition causes muscles to waste away after a loss of nerve cells that control movement, speech and breathing.

Kevin, who is now a coach with rugby union club Leicester Tigers, is due to finish at the rugby league World Cup final at Old Trafford on Saturday. He hopes to raise £777,777 for MND charities, a nod to the number seven shirt worn by Rob during his playing days. By 1pm on Friday, donations made to his appeal had reached £739,236 or 95 per cent of his target amount.

Earlier this week, Leeds Building Society pledged £27,600 towards the appeal – the equivalent of £100 per mile. Describing it as an “incredible gesture”, Kevin said: “I know every penny will go to make a huge difference to those with the disease, but also, as importantly, help the vital research that is ongoing to halt the effects of the disease and eventually find a cure.”

He has previously run seven marathons in seven days and 101 miles run in just 24 hours, raising more than £5m for MND charities in the process.

Kevin Sinfield and his running team arrive at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on day six of the challenge. Picture: SWNS