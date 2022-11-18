Former Rhinos captain Sir Kev’s latest gruelling challenge involves running around 40 miles for seven successive days.

He had raised more than 778,908 as of 5.05pm today (Friday), after completing day six of his challenge at Bradford’s University of Bradford Stadium.

Sinfield, 42, who started out on the sixth leg from York Minster on Friday morning, was met by close friend and former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow at Headingley Stadium in an emotional moment.

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield, left, pictured during his 7 in 7 ultramarathon challenge on Friday and, right, during an emotional moment with ex-teammate and pal, Rob Burrow at Headingley Stadium.

Burrow, diagnosed with MND in late 2019, has again been the inspiration behind Sinfield’s latest fund-raising challenge along with former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford captain Stephen Darby, who also live with the disease.

Sinfield, who started his challenge in Edinburgh on Sunday, forced back the tears when he spoke alongside Burrow at Headingley Stadium.

He said: “Wherever we’ve been it’s been incredible and it keeps getting better and better.

“It’s great to be almost home, at my rugby home. I think you all understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know you’re all stood side-to-side with us, just like we’ve tried to do for Rob, Lindsey and the family. Our team can’t thank you enough.

“The support and the awareness we’ve created, the money we’ve raised, we’ll find a cure for this disease. I don’t know when, but we all keep fighting together. We’ll get there.”

Sinfield also had a surprise visit from his mum and dad at a stop-off in Pudsey on day six during his 35-mile route from York to Bradford, which took him via Tadcaster and Leeds.

Supporters who had donated to the appeal praised Sinfield for his astonishing efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “Incredible strength for a fantastic cause.”

Another added: “Top man Kevin! You’re a legend!”

And one message said: “Humbled by your efforts Kev.”

Oldham-born Sinfield is on schedule to complete his challenge on Saturday at Old Trafford during the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final 38-mile leg will take him from University of Bradford Stadium to Halifax, Saddleworth, Failsworth and Deansgate in Manchester before finishing on the Old Trafford pitch during half-time.

Sinfield’s Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge will mainly benefit the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign, in support of former Gloucester and Leicester rugby player Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with the disease.