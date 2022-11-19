News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kevin Sinfield donations: 9 Pictures of Leeds Rhinos legend in ultramarathon challenge as total nears £2m

Leeds Rhinos legend Sir Kevin Sinfield has now raised more than £1.1m for motor neurone disease through his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

By Joseph Keith
7 hours ago
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 6:02pm

Sinfield set off on Saturday for the final 38-mile leg of his gruelling challenge, taking him from University of Bradford Stadium to Halifax, Saddleworth, Failsworth and Deansgate in Manchester before finishing at Old Trafford.

Sir Kev, 42, started in Edinburgh last Sunday and passed through Leeds on Friday morning and was met by close friend and former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, whose own MND diagnosis sparked Sinfield’s mammoth fundraising challenges, at Headingley Stadium in an emotional moment. Here, we look at some of the moments along his marathon journey across Yorkshire as donations continue to roll in.

1. Sir Kev and Rob

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow,left, pictured with Kevin Sinfield during day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales

2. Hugs at day six finish line

Kevin Sinfield pictured hugging MND sufferer Stephen Darby in Bradford on day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from to York to Bradford.

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales

3. Waving to supporters

Kevin Sinfield waves to his supporters on day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales

4. Emotional reunion

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow, left, supports Kevin Sinfield during day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Kevin SinfieldRob BurrowLeedsHalifax