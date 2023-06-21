Leigh Francis left fans stunned as he ditched his ‘Keith Lemon’ alter ego for a TV appearance on Tuesday. The comedian, from Leeds, spent 14 years hosting ITV2’s Celebrity Juice as the loud and brash character, but has now made a rare appearance as himself.

On Tuesday night’s (June 20) episode of the BBC’s The One Show , Leigh joined hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas , to officially announce his 2024 Live UK Tour. In contrast to his alter ego, he seemed quieter and donned a less eye-catching outfit in double-denim with a blue shirt and matching jeans.

Leigh was introduced as himself on the BBC show, as he said: "Isn’t that weird? When I hear my name it’s weird." He also candidly discussed his age, adding: "Someone online said I’d put so much timber on. Isn’t that kind? That’s because I’m old. I’m 50.”

He continued: "I’m only going to get more timber I’m sure. I’m starting to look like Richard Attenborough. Welcome to Jurassic Park! Do you know what the PR person said? ‘Don’t wear a hat so they can distinguish that you’re not Keith Lemon, you’re Leigh Francis.’

"Now my face looks even fatter. Look at the size of my forehead, it’s like a knee. I’ve got three knees - I just caught it on that monitor.”

Some viewers were stunned as they believed that Keith Lemon was a real person, rather than a character. One said: "I had no idea there was a real Keith Lemon." Another wrote:"I prefer Leigh Francis as himself."

Leigh Francis first rose to fame with his Big Brother obsessed character Avid Merrion, who went on to appear in the Bo Selecta comedy-sketch series. After the show was axed, he appeared on-screen again as his new loud-mouthed, alter ego Keith Lemon.