Leigh Francis: Keith Lemon star makes rare TV appearance as himself as he announces new live tour

Leigh Francis ditches his alter ego to appear  as himself on The One Show

Simi Mundey
By Simi Mundey
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:51 BST- 2 min read

Leigh Francis left fans stunned  as he ditched his  ‘Keith Lemon’ alter ego for a TV appearance on Tuesday. The comedian, from Leeds, spent 14 years hosting ITV2’s Celebrity Juice as the loud and brash character, but has now made a rare appearance as himself.

On Tuesday night’s (June 20) episode of the BBC’s The One Show, Leigh joined hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, to officially announce his 2024 Live UK Tour. In contrast to his alter ego, he seemed quieter and donned a less eye-catching outfit in double-denim with  a blue shirt and matching jeans.

Leigh was introduced as himself on the BBC show, as he said: "Isn’t that weird? When I hear my name it’s weird." He  also candidly discussed his age, adding: "Someone online said I’d put so much timber on. Isn’t that kind? That’s because I’m old. I’m 50.”

He continued: "I’m only going to get more timber I’m sure. I’m starting to look like Richard Attenborough. Welcome to Jurassic Park! Do you know what the PR person said? ‘Don’t wear a hat so they can distinguish that you’re not Keith Lemon, you’re Leigh Francis.’

My First Time: Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis bringing all his characters on stage for first UK tourMy First Time: Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis bringing all his characters on stage for first UK tour
"Now my face looks even fatter. Look at the size of my forehead, it’s like a knee. I’ve got three knees - I just caught it on that monitor.”

Some viewers were stunned as they believed that Keith Lemon was a real person, rather than a character. One said: "I had no idea there was a real Keith Lemon." Another wrote:"I prefer Leigh Francis as himself."

Leigh Francis first rose to fame with his Big Brother obsessed character Avid Merrion, who went on to appear in the Bo Selecta comedy-sketch series. After the show was axed, he appeared on-screen again as his new loud-mouthed, alter ego Keith Lemon.

He then appeared as the character in a whole host of shows, including Keith Lemon’s Very Brilliant World Tour (2008), Celebrity Juice (2008-2022), Through the Keyhole (2013–2019), and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show (2015–2016).

