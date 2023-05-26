Ricky Wilson and Keith Lemon have revealed they have matching outfits and compare themselves to “an older version of Jedward”. The Kaiser Chiefs frontman, 45, welcomed the comedian, 50, to his drivetime slot on Virgin Radio UK.

Ricky explained that an outfit he bought to wear on stage, is the same as what Keith wears “everyday” Keith responded: “Do you know what, I used to wear terrible clobber for fun, and then I started thinking ‘I wanna wear nice clobber now’, and it was funny that you bought the same clobber as me. But I do like the idea of us walking down the street in the same clobber, just like an older version of Jedward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not happy with the comparison, the Kaiser Chiefs frontman, who is also born in Yorkshire, added: “Thing is I buy it for going on stage, I walk down the street looking very normal, but you walk down the street looking very… extraordinary.”

Keith Lemon talking to host and pal Ricky Wilson on Virgin Radio UK (Credit Virgin Radio UK YouTube)

The ‘Through the Keyhole’ host admitted: “I just like bringing joy to peoples faces when they go ‘look at the state of him’,” before confirming: “I like what I wear though”.

Ricky then told an anecdote of when Kaiser Chiefs bandmate Nick Baines, known as Peanut, said his pastel shirt was “something Joe Lycett would wear”. Keith then described the Birmingham-born comedian as “really jazzy”, admiring his “flamboyant” outfits.

Fans begged to see the pair in their matching “clobber”, with one writing: “Well, now we need to see pics of you together in your snazzy clobber. Bonus points if you include @joelycett”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad