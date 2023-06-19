BAFTA winning comedian Leigh Francis has announced his first ever UK tour coming in spring 2024. The Leeds-born stand-up star, who is known for charismatic alter-ego Keith Lemon, is set to appear in major UK cities, with his hometown concluding the tour after hitting the road for a month.

Called ‘My First Time’, the 50-year-old will kick off his long-awaited tour on March 6 with Bath being the first destination before moving on to other cities across England with a stop in Glasgow in between. His homecoming gig is slated to take place on April 6.

Francis got his first television job on Dom and Kirk’s Nite O’ Plenty as Bobby Stark, a man who dispenses advice on how to win over the ladies. From January through July 1996, the series aired on Paramount Television.

Francis’ second television appearance was as Barry Gibson, a music paparazzo on Channel 4’s Popworld in the early episodes. Francis also played many roles in the ITV late-night series Whatever I Want, including Gibson, Keith Lemon, and Avid Merrion.

In 2020, he started the YouTube channel Keith Lemon’s Doings, which serves as a hub for all of his fictional personas and a window into his interests in film, pop culture, fashion, and the arts. Leigh’s new podcast with Lucie Cave , Back Then When , premiered just as the third season of Shopping With Keith Lemon debuted on ITV2.

When is Leigh Francis performing in Leeds?

Francis’ homecoming gig will take place on April 6 at Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House.

How to get Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour tickets

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, June 23, at 10am via Tix To website .

Leigh Francis announces his first ever UK tour. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour - full list of dates

March 6 - Bath Forum

March 7 - Guildford G Live

March 8 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

March 9 - London The London Palladium

March 14 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 15 - Sheffield City Hall

March 16 - Halifax Victoria Theatre

March 17 - Salford Lowry

March 20 - York Barbican

March 21 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 22 - Hull City Hall

March 23 - Bradford St George’s Hall

March 24 - Buxton Opera House

March 28 - Newcastle Tyne House

March 29 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 30 - Liverpool Philharmonic

March 31 - Birmingham Symphony Hall