Keith Lemon has given fans a peek at the last ever episode of Celebrity Juice, after hosting the ITV2 panel show for 14 years.

The comedian, 49, from Leeds, whose real name is Leigh Francis, took to Instagram to share snaps from the set of Celebrity Juice as they filmed the very last episode which is set to air on Thursday 8 December.

The ITV2 comedy show has had a host of celebrity guests over its 14 years, including the likes of Maya Jama, Will Mellor and Big Narstie - all of which make an appearance on the last episode,“Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending.”

The show’s original team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton have also returned to film the final ever episode, alongside the current team captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore.

The original premise of the show was to see which team knows most about the week’s tabloid news stories. This changed in later series as it began to focus more on the comedy factor of the participating celebrity guests and games involving them, rather than discussing the news.

Fearne Cotton, 41, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the show, alongside a photo of Keith, she wrote: “Reunited and ready for the last ever Celebrity Juice.”

She continued: “To think that we started the show 14 years ago is mind blowing. I loved my ten years as a team captain and will always have the best memories from some seriously silly moments.”

Holly Willoughby, 41, also paid tribute on Instagram, alongside a snap of her ‘final farewell’ outfit, which was a striking black and blue striped suit.

She captioned the photo: “With a heavy heart it’s time to say goodbye and thank you to @celebjuiceofficial … The final farewell outfit and it’s a nod to the legend that is @keithlemon … love you.”

It was announced earlier this year that Celebrity Juice was being cancelled. At the time the comedian posted on Twitter, writing: “After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps Celeb Juice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials.”

“Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. It was the longest, most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x”

The words were posted alongside a video showing some classic moments from the long-running ITV2 show.

After the announcement he was questioned about it by Ed Balls and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain . Keith Lemon said that ITV probably chose to cancel the show because he had “got too old.”

He explained: “I don’t know who the guests are anymore. I say, ‘who is that?’ They’re from TikTok. I don’t know who they are. I always forget the names.”

He then went on to elaborate on the two farewell specials, saying: “One special will be a big party in the studio – very reminiscent of Juice and get old people back in. I don’t mean old people – more like All Stars. Unless they all say no and it’s just me crying into a bucket.”

“Then a retrospective, where we’ll sit around a sofa – or just me on a sofa going ‘It’s over, what am I going to do’,” Keith added.

When asked what he’ll do once the show officially comes to an end, he admitted that he would probably start crafting more.

The comedian regularly posts weird and impressive creations on his Instagram page, usually in the form of movie props. He recently made a green furry, Grinch mask and two statues of E.T.