Leeds Beckett University has joined the chorus of congratulations after former student Keely Hodgkinson was crowned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2024.

The award caps a brilliant 12 months for the 22-year-old in which she claimed 800 metres gold at the Paris Olympics, successfully defending her European title.

The former criminology student at Leeds Beckett University completed the race in 1:56.72 securing her the top prize.

Darts prodigy Luke Littler came second in the public vote, while England batter Joe Root took the third-place prize at Tuesday’s ceremony in Salford.

Keely Hodgkinson was crowned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2024. | PA/Getty/Google

After being announced as the winner by Sir Chris Hoy, Hodgkinson said on stage: “This year has been absolutely incredible for me.

“I achieved everything I set out to do on the outdoor track, which is kind of rare, so I’m so grateful to be in this position. Thank you to everyone who voted at home – I hope you all loved watching Paris just as much as I loved competing in it.”

Hodgkinson’s success makes it an unprecedented four years in a row that the award has been won by a woman, following Mary Earps in 2023, Beth Mead in 2022 and Emma Raducanu in 2021.

The Olympic 800m champion won the public vote, topping a shortlist which featured two other former Leeds Beckett Students, Dame Sarah Storey and Alex Yee.

Hodgkinson, originally of Atherton, currently trains with the Leeds Talent Hub - a partnership between England Athletics, Leeds Beckett University, London Marathon and the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).

Peter Slee, Vice Chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: “On behalf of everyone at Leeds Beckett, I’d like to congratulate Keely Hodgkinson.

"Keely’s victory - and the manner she achieved it - has secured her place in Olympic and British sporting history.

"It has been a remarkable year on the global stage for our sporting alumni, with Dame Sarah Storey and Alex Yee also on the shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year. Everyone at Leeds Beckett is extremely proud to be associated with such wonderful athletes and role models.”

Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows won the coach of the year award after guiding the athlete to glory, and Hodgkinson said: “I’m actually more excited for my coach to be honest, because I wouldn’t be where I am without him and his guidance that I have had since I was 17.”

This summer’s gold medal comes after Hodgkinson’s Olympic debut in 2021, where she took home a silver medal in Tokyo after breaking the British record with a 1:55.58 finish.