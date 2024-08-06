A former Leeds university student has bagged a gold medal at this year’s Paris Olympics.

Middle distance runner Keely Hodgkinson took home a gold medal in the 800-metre race at the Olympic Games yesterday (August 5).

The 22-year-old former criminology student at Leeds Beckett University completed the race in 1:56.72 securing her the top prize.

Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after winning the women's 800-metres final at the Stade de France. Picture: AP/Matthias Schrader | AP/Matthias Schrader

She was followed by Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma and Kenya's Mary Moraa, who finished in 1:57.15 and 1:57.42 respectively.

Hodgkinson, originally of Atherton, currently trains with the Leeds Talent Hub - a partnership between England Athletics, Leeds Beckett University, London Marathon and the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).

The gold medal comes after Hodgkinson’s Olympic debut in 2021, where she took home a silver medal in Tokyo after breaking the British record with a 1:55.58 finish.