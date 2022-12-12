Helen Skelton suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the semi final performance of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday (11 December).

The On The Farm presenter, 39, from Cumbria, was performing her second dance of the night with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez, 32, when the wardrobe malfunction happened.

The couple’s dance choice was the Argentine Tango to the Eurythmics hit ‘Here Comes The Rain’.

Mid-dance Helen’s heel got caught and tore her stunning blue sparkly sequin dress. Not phasing either of them, the professionals continued on with their performance.

During the intro to Sunday night’s show, Helen had said: “There’s no room for mistakes”.

Strictly presenter Tess asked: “Is your dress ok? I know it got caught a little bit in your heel”

Helen laughed off the mishap while viewers could see the ripped dress dangling around her leg.

The judges overlooked the wardrobe malfunction and focused solely on the performance.

Craig Revel Horwood described the dance as “amazing” and Moti Mabuse said “it was a dance to go into the finals”.

Speaking to presenter Claudia Winkleman, Helen described how she felt about the performance, saying: “I was terrified” because she “had to be intense and look at him”.

Claudia asked Gorka why he thinks Helen should be in the final, he said: “There are many things I could say but for me Helen you are an incredible woman”.

The judges awarded the couple 37 out of 40. The final of Strictly will be on Sunday 17th December and the duo are the bookies favourites to win. A special Christmas episode will air on Christmas day.

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton invited her pro dancing partner Gorka Marquez to join her on Winter on the Farm. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

Helen Skelton (Getty Images)

Many fans shared their support for the couple, one wrote: “MAGNIFICENT

“If the judges say anything else, they’re just wrong. I am a self declared expert and that was magnificent. #Helen #Strictly”