Simi Mundey
By Simi Mundey
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read

Helen Skelton has been  enjoying some time away from her children at a five-star adults only resort in Ibiza. The Countryfile presenter, 39, donned a glamorous animal print bikini in snaps shared to Instagram on Monday as she provided a glimpse into her sun-soaked getaway.

The mum-of-three regularly shares updates about her family life and always posts proud snaps of her little ones.

Helen Skelton enjoys a child-free getaway in Ibiza. (Photo Credit: Instagram/helenskelton)Helen Skelton enjoys a child-free getaway in Ibiza. (Photo Credit: Instagram/helenskelton)
However, in the news snaps, she  posed up a storm on her own. The TV presenter  tagged the TRS Ibiza Hotel and swimwear brand, Dancing Leopard as she flaunted her enviable figure while relaxing poolside.

Helen posted a snap with the picturesque surroundings of the Lake District in the background. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)Helen posted a snap with the picturesque surroundings of the Lake District in the background. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)
She finished her  look with an oversized pair of vintage shades, and styled her blonde locks in an up-do bun. The TRS Ibiza hotel describes itself as "an adults-only, luxury hotel, right on the beach in San Antonio, alongside Cala Gració and Cala Gracioneta, two beautiful coves with crystal clear water fringed with Mediterranean plant life.”The website adds: "This beautiful setting is a perfect spot for an exclusive holiday with your partner or friends.”

Helen’s holiday  comes just one week after she enjoyed some family time in the Lake District and went wakeboarding with her son Ernie, who just celebrated his seventh birthday.  She shared snaps from the active half-term staycation, where she looked incredible in a plunging bikini top and black shorts.

The presenter balanced  on a boat as she watched her son confidently wakeboarding behind her, she captioned the post: “Heatwave. Proud Mum #wakeboarding #surf #lake #summer #mumandson.”

