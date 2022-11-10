Strictly Come Dancing: Helen Skelton gives Gorka Marquez’s daughter Mia a ‘cute’ gift from her costume wardrobe
Helen Skelton gifted Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson’s daughter Mia her Fedora hat, following her performance on Strictly Come Dancing
Helen Skelton has given Gorka Marquez’s daughter another “cute” gift from one of her Strictly Come Dancing costumes.
The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, has been busy rehearsing Salsa with the Spanish professional dancer, 32, ahead of week eight of the BBC competition.
The duo have gotten particularly close during their time on the show, with Helen even attending the Pride of Britain Awards alongside Gorka and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson.
Helen has previously given Gorka and Gemma’s three-year-old daughter Mia, gifts including a woolly hat and flowers from her Paso hairstyle in week four.
The former Blue Peter presenter has now given the toddler the black Fedora hat, which she wore during her Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae on Saturday.
Gorka shared a picture alongside his “cute” daughter on Instagram, telling his 719,000 followers: “Mia wanted to wear the Hats from our Jive”.
The professional dancer added: “Is it just me or can she look more cute 😍”
Helen agreed that Mia looked “cute”, whilst Mia’s mum Gemma and fellow Strictly professionals Nancy Xu and Carlos Gu commented with the heart eyes emoji.
Gorka recently shared photos with his dance partner in their costumes, showing themselves donning black suits, ties and matching Fedora hats.
Gorka wrote: “So thrilled to get through another week! 🤩Honestly thank you so much to each one of you who voted for us and for your messages of support! ❤️ we wouldn’t be in the competition without you. 🙏🏻”
The Bilbao-born dancer has also hinted at their song for week eight, Despactio by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.
He wrote: “We are going DES-PA-CITO to week 8 😬👏🏻”
Gorka met radio presenter and actress Gemma in 2017, when she was partnered with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing. That same year, he was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke.
He and Gemma welcomed Mia two years later on 4 July 2019 and later got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2021, but are yet to tie the knot.