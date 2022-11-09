Helen Skelton has announced that she is teaming up with mental health charity Mind for a star-studded campaign about the benfits of the great outdoors.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, has had a busy week following her impressive performance at the weekend that got her through to the next week of Strictly Come Dancing.

She took to Instagram to share her latest “exciting news” with her 377,000 followers in a post that has already racked up over 10,000 likes.

Helen Skelton (Getty Images)

Helen introduced the ‘Hats On For Mind’ campaign in a video alongside her celebrity friends. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the benefits of the great outdoors for mental health.

The stars have teamed up to encourage people to purchase hats to raise money for charity, go outdoors, and tag #hatsformind.

Helen can be seen in the video putting on a hat that she has designed herself, alongside journalist Julia Bradbury, ex-footballer David Seaman, and GMB presenter Sean Fletcher.

Each of the celebrities have designed their own hats and 100% of the proceeds are set to go to the MIND charity. They are available to purchase from Go Out Doors

Strictly Come Dancing Star Helen shared the video on her Instagram with the caption: “Exciting news!

“I’m so proud to introduce you all to ‘Hats On For Mind’, a campaign for better mental health. Along with my friends @therealjuliabradbury , @officialdavidseaman and @seanfletchertv , I’ve designed a hat which not only gives 100% of its profits to @mindcharity but is also about encouraging everyone to get outdoors this winter for our mental health.

“Click the link in my bio and get yours from @gooutdoors … get outdoors and share your selfies #hatsonformind . This is not a paid campaign, it is something I’m working on with my branded partners @gooutdoors ”.

Helen Skelton attends the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022(Getty Images)

Thousands of fans have taken to the comment section to praise Helen for taking part in the campaign.

One said: “This is brilliant Helen. What a great campaign”.

Another wrote: “Thanks for this…!!!…just ordered the Helen beanie for my sister..!!!…such a great charity..!!!.”.